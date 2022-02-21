Maura Higgins: I am constantly told to get a boob job and shamed for being skinny

Maura Higgins says she is “past” getting lip fillers and will not get a boob job — despite receiving messages constantly shaming her for her body.

The former Love Islander and Glow Up Ireland presenter said she gets messages “all the time” telling her she is “too skinny” and should “go get a boob job.”

Speaking to The Sun, the 31-year-old said she hasn’t had her lips done in two years and credits this to her growing confidence as she ages.

“I’ve not had my lips done in two years. I’m past it now,” she admitted.

“Maybe because I’m older. I don’t need help with my confidence.”

Maura Higgins says she hasn't had her lips done in two years

The Longford native added that she doesn't feel the need to get a boob job.

“I don’t need a boob job, because I feel sexy with the size of my boobs. I’m not going to get one to suit what some random person tells me.

"I don’t feel like [big] boobs make you feel sexy. I think confidence comes from within.”

Maura, who appeared on the fifth series of Love Island alongside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, admitted she “can be bad” for reading online comments about herself and turns to her mother Sharon for advice.

“Mammies do have the best advice,” she said.

“I tell mine everything, and I mean everything. There’s nothing I don’t tell her.

Maura Higgins tells mum Sharon everything Picture: @Sharonhiggins_x / Twitter

“I’ve always spoken to my mammy about it and asked: ‘Why is it OK for people to turn around to your face and say: ‘God, you’re too skinny’? Would you ever say to somebody: ‘God, you’re too fat’? No, you wouldn’t.”

Maura, who has recently landed a modelling contract with Elite Models, said she has come to accept that “not everyone’s gonna like you” and you will always get trolling in the public eye.

"I don’t mind it, but I’ve got friends that would never do a show like Love Island because they know that side of it would affect them.

“I just don’t care,” she said.

“Strangers’ opinions don’t matter to me. All I care about are my friends and my family.”