Daíthí O Sé missing from Today as he tests positive for Covid-19

RTÉ Today presenter Daíthí O Sé has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19 - and some well-known faces will be stepping in for him this week.
Sharing an image of a positive antigen test on his Instagram stories, Daíthí told his 45.9k followers he had contracted the virus “after avoiding it for almost two years”.
“I feel fluey and achey. I have pains. I can’t taste anything or smell much, but other than that, I’m fine,” he said.
The presenter revealed he will be off for the rest of the week, with Derek Mooney and Marty Morrisey stepping in while he recovers.
Derek Mooney will host today’s show with Sinead Kennedy, and will step in tomorrow too, while Marty Morrisey will co-present with Maura this coming Thursday and Friday.
Daíthí wished both Derek and Marty the best of luck, adding “God bless and stay safe everyone”.