Nicola Coughlan says she receives thousands of messages about her body everyday - and asks fans to stop 

Nicola Coughlan has asked fans to please keep their opinions on her body to themselves.

In a post shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Derry Girls actress said; "Hello! So just a thing - if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me."

The Bridgerton star said while most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive, she is just "one real-life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look".

Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look-

The 35-year-old, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, said thousands of messages commenting on her body are "sent directly" to her every day.

"If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly."

The Galway actress has previously asked that interviewers stop asking women about their weight in interviews, "especially when it's completely irrelevant".

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherton in Bridgerton

"Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love.

"It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards.

"I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by."