Sinead Kennedy: I found myself by becoming a mother 

RTÉ presenter and new mum Sinead Kennedy says she is a "completely different person" since giving birth to daughter Indie in March.

The Today show presenter says her daughter has been "the making" of her and admits she is surprised by how quickly she has taken to motherhood.

"I was always quite relaxed about having kids," Sinead says. "It wasn't this thing I was talking about from my 20s. I thought if it happened for us, great, but if it didn't that would be OK too.

"But when she arrived in the world, within 24 hours, I was a completely different person."

Sinead's RTÉ Guide cover

In an interview with the RTÉ Guide, the presenter also speaks about her thoughts on "bouncing back" post-pregnancy.

"I've found at my heaviest or at my lightest, that people will pass remarks regardless," she says.

"You're either too slim, too heavy or your hair is awful; there's always something.

"People, if they're that way inclined, will pick you apart," she says, adding that she is happy in how she looks now - and if she looks tired, it's because she is tired.

The Cork native also believes motherhood has made her "more relaxed" and "far less stressed".

"I know this sounds naff, but I really feel like I was made to do this and I'm so happy," she says. "I feel I found myself by becoming a mother."