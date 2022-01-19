Angela Scanlon has written a book - it's the 'most open' she's ever been 

The book exploreses 'mindfulness for cynics' aka gratitude 
The Irish presenter says she is equal parts excited and terrified. 

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 09:40
Nicole Glennon

Presenter and podcaster Angela Scanlon has written a book - and she says it's the most open she's ever been.

The Irish presenter, 37, shared the news via a newsletter to fans this morning writing that she was "equal parts excited and terrified".

Joyrider, which is slated for release in May, is all about gratitude, which Scanlon calls "mindfulness for cynics".

The book's blurb states that gratitude is "a very tangible thing you can do every day that will shift your focus to what you have rather than pining and obsessing over what you don't have.

"This book is an invitation to embrace the kind of gratitude that cuts through thebulls**t of life to its truth, connecting us with the present and grounding us in self. When there is so much to feel anxious about, Angela shares with readers how focusing our attention on the small, incremental positives in life can completely change it for the better."

The 37-year-old is expecting her second child. 
The Thanks A Million host says the book is a "bumpy read" and "the most open I've ever been about a lot of stuff I've never really talked about. 

"It has felt equal parts exciting and terrifying (again) but... it's also felt liberating to share parts of myself that I have hidden so far."

The Co Meath native, who recently announced she is expecting her second child with her Cork husband Roy Horgan, says she hopes the book might help readers "feel less alone or maybe just less weird".

"I hope if you're not where you want to be right now that you'll feel hopeful and empowered and armed with some tools that will help you live a life that feels full, stronger, more connected and more compassionate, more you." 

We can't wait.

