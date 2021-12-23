Ryan Tubridy isolating for Christmas as he is named close contact for Covid-19

It was clear when Oliver Callan's voice rang out on RTÉ Radio One on Thursday morning that there was something amiss, and sure enough, there was.

Speaking at the top of The Ryan Tubridy Show, Callan explained that Ryan Tubridy has been named a close contact of a positive case of Covid-19 and is following protocol and isolating accordingly.

“Ryan was looking forward to being here to bring you all into Christmas but he joins the tens of thousands of unlucky punters out there who have been pinged as close contacts, and that means you don’t come to work, so I am here instead.

“You may not have Covid, but, the HSE send you the message and they say you are a close contact with someone who tested positive.

"So, Ryan is now a member of that growing gigantic community who has had their Christmas upended all of a sudden."

Callan went on to explain that the Late Late show host will have to restrict his movements for at least five days, meaning a quiet Christmas.

His prop pipe was just to give "Bing Crosby vibes."

On Thursday afternoon Tubridy took to Instagram with a pipe to announce the news

So along with half the country I will be self-isolating for a few days but there are bigger problems in this mad world! Happy Christmas everyone, peace and love to all. See you on the other side."

Quick to reassure fans that he was not smoking the pipe, he explained that it was just a prop to give him "Bing Crosby vibes."

In March 2020, Tubridy tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, he said "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place."