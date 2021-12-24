St. Stephen's Day: what shops are open and what time can we visit? 

- Opening hours will vary, and not all shops will be open, so check your local store for details - details provided below are intended as a guide where opening hours vary!
: 11am-6pm (as per Patrick Street, Cork)
: 12pm-6pm (as per Merchant's Quay, Cork)
: 7am-6pm (as per Mahon Point, Cork)
s: 10am-7pm
: 10am-7pm
: 10am-7pm
: 10am-6pm (as per Opera Lane, Cork)
: CLOSED
: CLOSED
: 9am-9pm
: CLOSED
: 11am-6pm
: CLOSED
- Opening hours will vary, so check your local store for details.
CLOSED
10am - 6pm
10am - 8pm
CLOSED
CLOSED