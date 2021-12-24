St. Stephen's Day: what shops are open and what time can we visit? 

Out to get the few bits, use gift vouchers in the sales, or even an extremely last-minute present on the way to a (responsible) family gathering? Check here for the shops that are open
St. Stephen's Day: what shops are open and what time can we visit? 

Will you be shopping today? Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 15:50
Mike McGrath Bryan

SOME OF THE BIG CHAINS:

  • Opening hours will vary, and not all shops will be open, so check your local store for details - details provided below are intended as a guide where opening hours vary!

Penneys: 11am-6pm (as per Patrick Street, Cork)

Boots: 12pm-6pm (as per Merchant's Quay, Cork)

Next: 7am-6pm (as per Mahon Point, Cork)

Brown Thomas: 10am-7pm

Arnotts: 10am-7pm

Zara: 10am-7pm

H&M: 10am-6pm (as per Opera Lane, Cork)

Woodies: CLOSED

Argos: CLOSED

Smyths Toys: 9am-9pm

GameStop: CLOSED

Golden Discs: 11am-6pm

Easons: CLOSED

THE BIG SUPERMARKETS:

  • Opening hours will vary, so check your local store for details.

Dunnes Stores: CLOSED 

SuperValu: 10am - 6pm 

Tesco: 10am - 8pm 

Aldi: CLOSED 

Lidl: CLOSED 

