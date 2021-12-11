Lockdown tell-alls and exorcisms: why 2021 is the year of the celebrity memoir

During the pandemic, many novelists reported experiencing what came to be known as writer’s blockdown. Stuck in the eternal present of loading and unloading the dishwasher, the creative area of the brain was overridden by its ceaseless processing part, leaving many writers unable to write a shopping list.

Apart from the nine-year-old girl in Yorkshire, who got a book deal for her first novel, tumbleweed blew though the imaginations of novelists everywhere else, as banana bread settled around their middles.

The memoirists, on the other hand, were on fire. Lockdown provided an ideal time to grind out a slew of variations on the real me/my actual life/here I am, warts and all. Celebrities of all calibres and paygrades came up with an identical reasoning — how lockdown provided the perfect opportunity to throw words on the page, and monetise all that time stuck indoors.

Here, in no particular order, is a random selection, from the magnificent to the mundane — only you, dear reader, can decide which is which.

No holding back

Miriam Margolyes, everyone’s favourite Jewish lesbian and brilliant character actor, who plays Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, wrote This Much Is True. It is a hoot.

She remarks: “Usually when Jews are mobbed in Lithuania it’s to kill them, but this was because of Harry Potter.”

She doesn’t hold back on fellow actors she dislikes. John Cleese, John Hurt, Glenda Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio are variously “nasty”, “horrid”, “little shits”.

Beloved of Graham Norton, her love of the uncensored sex anecdote is legendary: “Not a lot of gay women front up on TV, so I hope I give courage to young dykes to be proud and confident. If you tell the truth — and I always do — you shame the devil.” Not for those of a nervous disposition.

Actor Eileen Atkins, most famous for theatre, notably The Killing Of Sister George, but also screen work such as The Crown and Gosford Park, wrote her lockdown memoir, Will She Do?, “in bed, in biro”, aged 87.

She recalls working with the biggies: Olivier, Gielgud, various Redgraves, Alec Guinness, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, interpreting the work of Shakespeare, Chekov, Albee, and Pinter.

Born working class in Tottenham, London, she studied at the KY School of Dance (no laughing at the back), and took elocution lessons to plump her Cockney vowels, so that she could become a classical actress rather than a female Michael Caine. She succeeded.

Another elderly theatrical type, Joan Collins, (the Telegraph calculates she’s 616 in dog years) has published My Unapologetic Diaries, taken from daily Dictaphone recordings she made between 1989 and 2009, which her agent thought might make a jolly memoir. She slags everyone off, from Frank Sinatra and Sophia Loren to various Eurotrash unknowns, and moans a lot about having to schmooze with “hags, facelifts and flashy suits”. Oh dear.

A matter of taste

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci’s memoir Taste reveals only one thing, which we knew anyway via his previous cookbooks — Tucci is a serious foodie.

Don’t bother with this if you want Hunger Games gossip or A-list anecdotes — it is about food, love, family, and how eating and cooking bonds us to those we love.

The Guardian even suggested it takes on cultural sexism, in the way that Tucci celebrates his wife’s love of food, how she prioritises pleasure over thinness. Whatever.

It’s a rich, delicious journey through Italian food, from homemade tomato sauce strained through a pillowcase to eating sausages with Meryl Streep.

Dead or cancelled

Actor Brian Cox arrives ahead of the Hunter Foundation dinner event at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh.

Scottish actor Brian Cox, who fascinates and horrifies as Logan Roy in Succession, has published his memoir, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat. It’s meaty and indiscreet: “Everybody in this book is either dead or cancelled.”

The drinking of other actors, from John Hurt to Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is splashed on the page, as is his lack of enthusiasm for Johnny Depp, Edward Norton, theatre director Peter Hall, and quite a few others.

He also charts his own infidelity and inability to relate to his teenage sons (he’s 75, they’re 17 and 19), not unlike the Succession character for whom (having previously played Trotsky, Stalin, J Edgar Hoover, and Churchill) the Shakespearean actor is now best known.

Overcoming abuse

Sharon Stone’s The Beauty Of Living Twice refers to not just surviving a brain haemorrhage in 2001, but to outing herself as a victim of sexual abuse as a child by her grandfather.

She doesn’t dish the dirt on anyone famous by name, but gives a vivid picture of Hollywood and how it works, in terms of sexual corruption and predation. From a working-class Pennsylvanian background, she comes across as tough, kind, evolved, and keen to help other abuse survivors.

Like Stone, the fabulous Billy Porter — he of Pose fame — has written Unprotected, his memoir about overcoming childhood sexual abuse, violence and bullying, and going on to become queen of the scene.

He takes no prisoners, instead recounting how he had to fight to become who he is, overcoming family homophobia and systemic racism.

He blazed on, never doubting himself: he refers to his role as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway as “my undeniable slayage”.

Liz Fraser, not a celeb but author of various lightweight books on family life, wrote a more heavyweight memoir Coming Clean, about her relationship with an alcoholic. What it reveals is (a) never get involved with an active alcoholic and think you can control them or their drinking, and (b) Al-Anon can be useful. This is not victim blaming — she went through hell — but it is as much a tale of obsessive love as obsessive drinking.

Genial recollection

Sophie Ellis Bextor performing on the Radio 1 Stage at the 2014 T in the Park festival, held at Balado Park in Kinross, Scotland.

Lockdown kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor gives us her lockdown memoir Spinning Plates, focusing on the tried-and-tested lady theme of juggling career and kids, with a bit of backstory into unpleasant events in her youth.

Meanwhile tabloid favourite Denise Van Outen’s A Bit Of Me promises the usual “explosive and revealing” content about her career in entertainment.

Dave Grohl: exercises restraint in his new autobiography

The most fun memoirs often belong to rockstars, that endangered species for whom insane hedonism is part of the job. Foo Fighter and professional nice guy Dave Grohl’s The Storyteller is a genial recollection of his attention deficit disordered adolescence, the nascent grunge scene, mega-stardom with Nirvana, and the death of Kurt (although restraint of pen is evident, given an obvious unwillingness to reanimate past wars with Courtney Love over the Cobain legacy).

Those looking for Motley Crue levels of dirt and destruction will be disappointed — The Guardian deems his vignettes “PG-rated”. Never mind.

Self-promotion

Will Smith attending the Aladdin European Premiere held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London.

In his memoir Will, former rapper and current screen giant Will Smith attributes his titanic success to never promoting a movie: “I was using their $150,000,000 to promote me.” It worked.

Despite being littered with inspirational nuggets of self-helpy one-liners and faux self-deprecation, Smith’s ego gets the best of him throughout, in what the Washington Post terms “riotous magniloquence.”

He doesn’t go into his interestingly unconventional relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith much either.

Another actor who thinks we’d like to read his homespun wisdom is Matthew McConaughey, in his memoir Greenlights. He’s cooler than Smith, however, with his slacker-schtick and endless loops, from being arrested naked playing bongos to winning an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, and from mindfulness to debauchery, road trips and too much fun at the Chateau Marmont — it’s all in there.

And finally, a lockdown memoir that is actually about lockdown. Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Cecily Strong’s This Will All Be Over Soon is about the death of a beloved cousin from brain cancer during lockdown, followed by the deaths of other loved ones from Covid.

It’s not comedy. Instead, the memoir has facilitated a conversation about loss and grief while navigating anxiety and isolation. In other words, a lockdown memoir many of us may be able to relate to, rather than celebs bitching about other celebs, or even worse, their ‘terrible’ lives.