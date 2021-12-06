Hundreds of Santa Claus wannabes 'do Pana' for the annual Cork Santa Cycle

While the big man is at HQ in the North Pole, getting ready for another Covid-era round of deliveries on December 25, Corkonians went for a 7km cycle in aid of Marymount
Hundreds of Santa Claus wannabes 'do Pana' for the annual Cork Santa Cycle

Scenes from the 2019 Cork Santa Cycle. David Creedon / Anzenberger

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 10:58
Mike McGrath Bryan

As your writer types, word has filtered to the Irish Examiner's office that Santa Claus is currently overseeing the usual ups and downs of his annual delivery of Christmas presents. 

Monitoring advance carrot availability levels for Rudolf and the reindeer as they get ready for the big run; making sure the elves are washing their hands and maintaining social-distancing on the toy-factory floor; and working with his representatives at shopping centres and grottos around the country to help tally up demand for different kinds of presents - sources inform this reporter that it's all terribly busy in the North Pole.

Meanwhile, adults and families in Cork City togged out in their suits, boots and beards for another annual tradition, saddling up as the Cork Santa Cycle set out from Goldberg's bar on Cork's docks last night, taking in a lap of the city.

Award-winning investigative journalist Mostafa Darwish was on the scene as the procession made its way down Patrick Street - coming across it while seeking out clues as to who might be on Santa's nice list this Christmas, no doubt.

The festive peloton made its way around the city before arriving back at Goldberg's, a long-running quayside hotspot, where some seasonal Santas set about getting very merry indeed.

  • This year's event raised funds for the Marymount Hospice - and it's not too late to send a special donation in the name of yourself or a loved one.

Read More

Sending love this Christmas: Welcome to the #HomeAtHeart Christmas message board

More in this section

Toy Show stars land first major gig with Iveagh Gardens slot  Toy Show stars land first major gig with Iveagh Gardens slot 
Weekly Quiz: Christmas traditions, farewells, Hollywood hunks in the book club Weekly Quiz: Christmas traditions, farewells, Hollywood hunks in the book club
‘We love Dublin’: Selling Sunset stars are bringing Cadbury’s treats back to Chrishell ‘We love Dublin’: Selling Sunset stars are bringing Cadbury’s treats back to Chrishell
<p>Vicky Phelan: Late Late Show appearance was a chance for the campaigner to catch up with her favourite band, The Stunning</p>

Vicky Phelan says going to The Stunning gig reminded her of 'the Vicky before cancer'

READ NOW
holly bough cover


Send a special message, and a festive
Irish Examiner eCard, to the people you love this Christmas. 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices