Hundreds of Santa Claus wannabes 'do Pana' for the annual Cork Santa Cycle

As your writer types, word has filtered to the Irish Examiner's office that Santa Claus is currently overseeing the usual ups and downs of his annual delivery of Christmas presents.

Monitoring advance carrot availability levels for Rudolf and the reindeer as they get ready for the big run; making sure the elves are washing their hands and maintaining social-distancing on the toy-factory floor; and working with his representatives at shopping centres and grottos around the country to help tally up demand for different kinds of presents - sources inform this reporter that it's all terribly busy in the North Pole.