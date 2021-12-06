Hundreds of Santa Claus wannabes 'do Pana' for the annual Cork Santa Cycle

As your writer types, word has filtered to the Irish Examiner's office that Santa Claus is currently overseeing the usual ups and downs of his annual delivery of Christmas presents.
Monitoring advance carrot availability levels for Rudolf and the reindeer as they get ready for the big run; making sure the elves are washing their hands and maintaining social-distancing on the toy-factory floor; and working with his representatives at shopping centres and grottos around the country to help tally up demand for different kinds of presents - sources inform this reporter that it's all terribly busy in the North Pole.
Meanwhile, adults and families in Cork City togged out in their suits, boots and beards for another annual tradition, saddling up as the Cork Santa Cycle set out from Goldberg's bar on Cork's docks last night, taking in a lap of the city.
Award-winning investigative journalist Mostafa Darwish was on the scene as the procession made its way down Patrick Street - coming across it while seeking out clues as to who might be on Santa's nice list this Christmas, no doubt.
The loveliest scene I have seen since I came to Ireland, #Cork now🎄 🎅 pic.twitter.com/Dk4x5xasyU— Mostafa Darwish (@eldarwish90) December 5, 2021
The festive peloton made its way around the city before arriving back at Goldberg's, a long-running quayside hotspot, where some seasonal Santas set about getting very merry indeed.
- This year's event raised funds for the Marymount Hospice - and it's not too late to send a special donation in the name of yourself or a loved one.