Ask Audrey: Is a thermal vest fetish weird, even for Abbeyfeale?

I rang the Posh Cousin and said, what’s the best way to show off your wealth with a facemask? She said, don’t wear one – the rules are for little people.
My friend Clodagh is well into the bit of kink, we call her Spanky Spanx. I told her your story and said what do you think. She said, that’s really deviant. I said, the vest? She said, no, having it off with someone from south Limerick. #YouNaughtyGirl
My friend lives in Passage. I said, what would ye call Lord Edmund D’Servant-Shagger in Passage West? She said, Eddie. #ZeroRespect
My niece would do anything for the environment except give up flying. I said, where do you stand on log-burning stoves. She said, at least 3 metres back, they’d scorch the organic hemp out of my 140 euro flip flops.