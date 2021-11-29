Git guide: Here's what to get those hard to buy for people this Christmas

For the godchildren

Adare Manor has partnered with Moon & Mellow and magical Irish designer Cliona O’Brien to create pyjamas (€195) inspired by the mythical creatures that feature in Adare Manor’s architecture and grounds. https://shop.adaremanor.com/

For the auntie abroad

Skerries-based Peter O'Neill and Heather Gilroy founded Prints of Ireland in 2020. Prints such as Cork are priced from €30, and are also available on giftedfromireland.com

Skerries-based Peter O'Neill and Heather Gilroy's charming prints will feature at Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair at the RDS from December 1-5. This Cork prints is €30, giftedfromireland.com

For the childminder

Sheen Falls voucher

Give her the gift of escape with a gift voucher for one of Kerry's most spectacular spots, Sheen Falls. www.sheenfallslodge.ie/

For the best friend

Personalised print Love from...

Irish Artist Simone Walsh is offering personalisation on a range of her Limited Edition prints. Get one from your bestie's home town for €50 at www.simonewalsh.net

For the grandad

Hand-turned Bog Oak Pen and Gift Box Set (€30) from Roy Humphreys, crafted from bog oak and native timber, largely sourced from his own family farm, available at giftedfromireland.com.

This hand-turned pen set from Roy Humphreys is crafted from bog oak and native timber, largely sourced from his own family farm, available at giftedfromireland.com for €30.

For the vegan

Vegan selection box

Surprise your plant-based loved ones this year with a Nourish vegan selection box. Packed with six vegan-friendly treats, €12.95 www.nourish.ie/

For the neighbours

Sarah McKenna's Christmas Impressed Tree Candle Holder €55

A handmade Christmas Tree tea light candle holder from Sarah McKenna's Impressed Range come in green, red, and cobalt blue. €55 from www.sarahmckenna.ie

For the mum

Launching ahead of the busy Christmas season, CoffeeHub.io also presents the perfect coffee subscription gift for coffee lovers. Visit coffeehub.io to sign up for free

CoffeeHub.io offers Ireland’s largest selection of roasted-to-order coffees, try out a coffee subscription gift, visit coffeehub.io to sign up for free.

For the sister

Lyndsey Bowles jewellery prices range from €25-€70

Lyndsey Bowles is a jewellery designer from West Cork, she uses sea glass, handpicked from beaches in Barleycove, Galleycove and Ballyrisode with sterling silver. Prices start from €25-€70, www.alainnbylyndsey.ie. She'll be at Mardyke Market until December 23.

For the forgetful friend

Your forgetful friend will never lose their belongings again.

The Bluetooth powered Samsung Galaxy SmartTag attaches to keys, bags, children’s toys or anything that tends to go missing. Available nationwide and https://shop.samsung.com/ie/, €29.90.

For the teenager

Cork Circus Factory. Picture Clare Keogh

Circus Factory offers bespoke one-to-one lessons with expert tutors in aerial arts, acrobatics, tightwire, juggling and more. All ages and levels are welcome. www.circusfactorycork.com

For the granny or grandad

Glendalough Double Barrel is priced at €37

Hot toddy weather, try the award-winning Glendalough Double Barrel, €37 and is available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O'Briens, and https://glendaloughdistillery.com/