Git guide: Here's what to get those hard to buy for people this Christmas

Adare Manor has partnered with Moon & Mellow and magical Irish designer Cliona O’Brien to create pyjamas (€195) inspired by the mythical creatures that feature in Adare Manor’s architecture and grounds. https://shop.adaremanor.com/
Skerries-based Peter O'Neill and Heather Gilroy's charming prints will feature at Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair at the RDS from December 1-5. This Cork prints is €30, giftedfromireland.com
Give her the gift of escape with a gift voucher for one of Kerry's most spectacular spots, Sheen Falls. www.sheenfallslodge.ie/
Irish Artist Simone Walsh is offering personalisation on a range of her Limited Edition prints. Get one from your bestie's home town for €50 at www.simonewalsh.net
This hand-turned pen set from Roy Humphreys is crafted from bog oak and native timber, largely sourced from his own family farm, available at giftedfromireland.com for €30.
Surprise your plant-based loved ones this year with a Nourish vegan selection box. Packed with six vegan-friendly treats, €12.95 www.nourish.ie/
A handmade Christmas Tree tea light candle holder from Sarah McKenna's Impressed Range come in green, red, and cobalt blue. €55 from www.sarahmckenna.ie
CoffeeHub.io offers Ireland’s largest selection of roasted-to-order coffees, try out a coffee subscription gift, visit coffeehub.io to sign up for free.
Lyndsey Bowles is a jewellery designer from West Cork, she uses sea glass, handpicked from beaches in Barleycove, Galleycove and Ballyrisode with sterling silver. Prices start from €25-€70, www.alainnbylyndsey.ie. She'll be at Mardyke Market until December 23.
The Bluetooth powered Samsung Galaxy SmartTag attaches to keys, bags, children’s toys or anything that tends to go missing. Available nationwide and https://shop.samsung.com/ie/, €29.90.
Circus Factory offers bespoke one-to-one lessons with expert tutors in aerial arts, acrobatics, tightwire, juggling and more. All ages and levels are welcome. www.circusfactorycork.com
Hot toddy weather, try the award-winning Glendalough Double Barrel, €37 and is available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O'Briens, and https://glendaloughdistillery.com/