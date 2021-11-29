Everyone is raving about The Toy Show's sign language interpreter Amanda Coogan

The Late Late Toy Show was full of unbridled joy on Friday night, and one woman, in particular, is getting kudos for adding to the fun.

Since 2019, the toy show has featured a team of Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters to ensure all kids experienced the magic of the Toy Show in all its glory.

This year, Amanda Coogan, Aisling Dragoi and Sarah-Jane O'Regan not only assisted children who are deaf or hard of hearing, but their stellar performances on Friday night brought a whole new level of fun to the Toy Show with their Christmas head pieces and dance moves.

Amanda Coogan's rocking dance moves during DJ Callum and his hypeman Jackson’s performance received rave reviews (see what we did there?)

We reckon she's great craic on a night out - and Twitter users agreed.

I absolutely want to hit the club or a gaff party with Amanda.



The girlf we all need. 👏 https://t.co/VEQH3tSaJu — Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) November 27, 2021

Amanda was lauded as a “legend” and a “national treasure” on the social media platform with lots of users also inviting the ISL signer along to their next night out.

Another user remarked that they should just show Amanda Coogan’s dance moves repeatedly on TV.

They should just have the #IrishSignLanguage version on simultaneously on rte1 +1 !! https://t.co/tonxXNxkT3 — Deborah Reynolds (@Debnolds) November 28, 2021

While Richard Barry reckons we should replace the phrase ‘‘dance like no one’s watching’ to ‘dance like you’re Amanda Coogan.'

Think we’ll be replacing the phase ‘dance like no one’s watching’ to ‘dance like you’re #amandacoogan’ https://t.co/SlzAcftmrH — Richard Barry (@richardbarry_ie) November 27, 2021

Sharing a clip of Amanda Coogan’s performance on Friday, Sky News' Senior Ireland Correspondent David Blevins said when it comes to sign language, the Irish are in “a league of their own.”

When it comes to sign language, the Irish are in a league of their own… as with most things. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#AmandaCoogan https://t.co/0YnIT5AfGN — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) November 27, 2021

A number of Twitter users also tagged Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis, a deaf actress who has been topping the leaderboard repeatedly on this year’s show.

Maybe Amanda and Rose could team up for the ultimate dance party? We’d be game.