Spending Habits: Money doesn’t buy happiness, but I’ll take the €19m Lotto no problem!

What is your relationship with money?

Like most people, I’d love to have a lot more of it! But as we all know, all the money in the world doesn’t buy happiness. For me good health, the blessing of family, great friends and general happiness is everything.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I always have great intentions of saving but real savings of any significance have yet to happen. Maybe that unwon €19 million Lotto jackpot has my name on it & 2022 will be my year!

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I tend to guilt myself out of a major splurge, so when I shop I am most likely to go for something in the mid-price range! I tend to be able to justify that very easily and it’s generally a more sustainable choice than the budget option.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Take care of the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves! Great advice if only I had taken it, sorry Dad!

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

A Chanel bag…. a serious splurge for a big birthday, I had a number of Brown Thomas vouchers that I put towards it. I love that bag and I use it all the time, I don’t regret a bit of it. The second would be my Dyson air wrap purchased before the 1st lockdown…And now an essential item!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

The most important thing I ever buy is food. Whether it’s ingredients for a great home-cooked meal with my family or dinner out in a restaurant with friends…Food for me, remains one of life’s greatest pleasures!

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

As this is a light-hearted piece, I am going to keep that little foolhardy nugget to myself, I will however say, I learned some invaluable life lessons from it that have made me the person I am today.