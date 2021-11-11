'These bags are for real.' Kathryn Thomas reflects on life since arrival of baby Grace

Kathryn Thomas took to social media on Wednesday to update her followers on life as a family of four, since the arrival of baby Grace two weeks ago.

"Hello out there, world. We have been blissfully unaware of what has been going on in the world for the last two weeks since little madam arrived."

Glowing, despite admitting that exhaustion is taking its toll, the television presenter and entrepreneur had just finished feeding Grace, who snuggled in her arm as her mum shared her experience of life with a newborn and a toddler.

"Like you just forget how tired you are. Clearly, I have no filter on this now or no makeup on and these bags are for real! But sure lookit, it's all worth it. The little mites."

Thanking all the people who have messaged her with congratulations, the star joked that she was finding it hard to get back to everyone because baby Grace is "such a time waster - you just end up staring at her for a lot of the time."

Kathryn Thomas's new baby is called Grace Anne. Picture: Instagram

It's been busy juggling a newborn and a toddler, said Kathryn, and big sister Ellie has been unwell. "She had a really bad cough. So just as a precaution, we had her tested and she's negative, obviously." Ellie has taken to big sisterhood like a duck to water, "there have been a few tantrums, don't get me wrong. But overall, it's been it's been great."

Speaking about navigating recovery after a c section, Thomas was typically upbeat. Saying she is feeling stronger day by day, she is approaching recovery with a sensible attitude. "Recovery is slow, which I knew going to be walked Ellie to school today, pushing the buggie slowly so that was a kind of a good tick off the list for me."

She had a special message for the women who have been in touch with hopes and dreams of becoming pregnant. "To the many women who messaged me who are still in hope of having a family, your positivity is infectious. So stay hopeful, stay positive - that's the name of the game."

Signing off, because "this one has fallen asleep on the boob," Thomas said that the messages that she has received mean the world to her.