‘Welcome to the world little angel’: Kathryn Thomas gives birth to baby girl

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas has given birth to a baby girl.

Grace Anne McLoughlin was born on Tuesday morning at the Coombe Hospital.

The TV personality and her husband, businessman Padraig McLoughlin, were already parents to Ellie and Kathryn had previously been through two miscarriages, intense fertility treatment and surgery.

She says she is exhausted after the delivery and thanks the hospital staff for their “incredible care”.

“Welcome to the world little angel,” she writes on Instagram.

“Our gorgeous girl, Grace Anne McLoughlin was born safely on Tues 26th @ 11.35am weighing 8lbs 3oz. Everyone is great. Baby sleeping. Mama knackered.

“A huge thank you to my amazing doc Hugh O Connor and everyone @thecoombehospital.

Blown away once again by the nurses and midwives. Nothing but incredible care, reassurance and even a bit of craic to keep you sane in those anxious moments…(Kelly take a bow) you are all wonderful.

She also thanks the fertility team who helped the couple to grow their family.

“Also to Mary Wingfield and the entire team @merrion_fertility_clinic who were with us from the very beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality ❤️ #blessed”

In an interview with the Irish Examiner earlier this month, Kathryn described the differences between her pregnancies on Ellie and Grace.

“I didn’t have any issues with tiredness, pain or morning sickness when I was pregnant with Ellie - this time it is a completely different story,” she says.

“That said, I am running around after a young child and I am also 42 and have to recognise that I am no spring chicken. I am listening to my body and to the experts around me as well as to the people who know me best.”

She also criticised the pressure on women to "bounceback" after a pregnancy.

“There is a pressure, not just on women in the public eye, but on women in general,” she says.

“I hate that word ‘bounceback’. When I had Ellie I didn’t think I would be able to breastfeed or that it would be for me, fortunately, I was able to and I lost a lot of my pregnancy weight early on. What bothered me though, was people saying ‘You’ve bounced back!’ - the last thing I felt 10 weeks in was that I had ‘bounced back’.

"I was floored, I was all over the place. I might have looked like I had ‘bounced back’ but I didn’t feel it, so whenever people said it or it was written about me I was so annoyed."