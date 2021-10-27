Money Talks: I want to invest - where do I start?

I am a 44 and despite being aware of the basic importance of having a private pension in place and the tax relief involved, I have no experience at all on the investment side of things and have always been frightened off by the jargon around it. As time is now ticking, I am worried that I have left it too late. Can you offer any advice on the basics of choosing an investment portfolio please? - Joanna, Co Tipperary.

The whole concept of investing can be complicated and frightening, but it is certainly not too late to start as I hate to break it to you, you have more than twenty years of your working life remaining! Engaging the services of a good financial advisor is the first and most important move. It will be their job to provide you with the advice you need to help you achieve your retirement goals. I am under the presumption that you understand the basics of how pensions work so I am going to focus on the investment aspect.