Ask Audrey: There is so much poverty in the world, just look at Carrigaline

I had a southsider torture me once with his sax, but in a good way. My friend Straight Talking Sandra loves the Jazz Festival. I asked her, what would you say to a northsider who decided to stay at home this year? She said, thanks! #FearsTheNorrie
My Conor said he was losing interest in me after seeing those photos. I said, hang on langball, what’s the difference between me and Sofia Vergara sitting in Fitzgerald Park with a bag of chips? He said, you’d probably eat the chips. #Hurtful
I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, where would you get nine grand? She said, in my purse. #Loaded
I rang Micheál Martin there and said, United Ireland in 18 months, where do you stand on this? He said, hopefully in Argentina, Audrey, that sounds like a nightmare.