Daniel Craig: 'I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember'

Daniel Craig has spoken about going to gay bars, saying he grew “sick of” the “aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars”.

The James Bond actor, 53, has just released his fifth and final film in the 007 franchise, No Time To Die.

Speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast Lunch With Bruce, Craig said: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember and one of the reasons – because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.

No Time To Die is Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie (Ian West/PA)

“I just got very sick of, as a kid, because it was like I just don’t want to end up being in a punch up. And I did, that would happen quite a lot.”

The actor said he felt gay bars “would just be a good place to go”, adding: “Everybody was chilled. Everybody, you didn’t really sort of have to state your sexuality, it was okay. And it was a very safe place to be.”

Craig, who has been married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011, admitted there were also benefits to being a man interested in women in a gay bar.

He said: “I could meet girls there because a lot of girls were there for exactly the same reason I was there.

“So I was, there was kind of, you know, there was an ulterior motive.”

Craig recalled a night out with the podcast host in Venice Beach (Nicola Dove/PA)

Craig also recalled a night out at gay bar Roosterfish in Venice Beach, California, in 2010 with his friend and podcast host Bozzi.

The pair explained they had gone out as Craig had wanted to talk about how his life was changing but they ended up getting “caught” together while at the bar and unintentionally caused media attention.

Craig said: “For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got ‘caught’, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing wrong.

“What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s f****** go out’.

“And it was at the time when I was not doing that, because what happened that night basically, we got busted again for doing nothing wrong.”

The movie star was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last week.