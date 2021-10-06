Pat Kane: ‘Having money in the bank for any unexpected expenses is a comfort’

What is your relationship with money?

A healthy one, I’d like to think… I believe that money is there to make us feel secure and comfortable as we provide for ourselves and for others we care for.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am a saver. The comfort of having some money in the bank for unexpected expenses has motivated me to become more of a saver over the past few years.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I rarely splurge for the sake of doing it. Over the years, I have certainly become more conscious about how I spend my money. Motherhood has a lot to do with that, I think. I enjoy spending my money on things like extra-curriculum activities for the boys and little family staycations around Ireland. It’s all about using money to bring you joy while building special memories.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

My mother says that we should always, always have a budget, a plan for how we will spend (or save!) our money. As a self-proclaimed planner, I live by that rule...

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I have a file with all of my fixed monthly costs and a specific amount allocated for eventual expenses. This way, I know exactly how much money I must put aside to pay for bills and how much is left for me to spend on various things.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My most expensive purchase wasn't a ‘product’ per se – it was an experience: my wedding day! We had friends and family members coming from far and wide and we wanted it to be an occasion to remember. We held it at a villa in Rio de Janeiro, my hometown. We had all sorts of entertainment, from Samba dancers to Jamaican rum and everything in between. So expensive but oh-so memorable! And I'd do it all over again – with the same husband, I must add!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

I will always remember the day we got the keys to our first house here in Dublin. My husband, a Monaghan man, and I met in Jamaica and we ended up moving around with our jobs quite a bit, always living in fully furnished apartments. We never had to own a bed or a fridge! So, to sign the contract of our first home was a huge milestone we will certainly never forget.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I started when I was 23 years old, had just moved to the Caribbean to work for an Irish telecom business. At the time, I saw that as an ‘expense’ and had no idea it was such an important thing… What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Thankfully, I haven't made any significant mistakes. But then again, I am extremely risk-averse!