Isabel Bartak-Healy: I’m a sucker for a good love story

Broadcaster Isabel Bartak-Healy, better known to RedFm listeners as Izzy Showbizzy, may be in a committed relationship but it hasn’t stopped her from trying to help others find love during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the 29 year old started her Instagram Live series Izzy Match Bizzy with the aim of pairing up Irish singletons, while providing some entertainment for her followers during lockdown.

“It’s really hard to find a partner at the moment and I just thought that this was something I could do to help people.

“I came up with this format where a host of singletons from all over Ireland come on and tell me a little bit about themselves and then if someone watching is interested, they can send them a message,” says the Cork native.

“It basically gives people a platform to find someone they might be interested in and it’s amazing for boosting confidence. It’s a bit of craic as well.

“I haven’t been to any weddings yet but people have enjoyed it so much that I’m bringing it back for another season on Sunday, October 3.”

As well as hosting the next season of the series, Izzy hopes to hold a live matchmaking event in the run-up to Christmas and perhaps turn the series into a television production in the near future. All of this is on top of her full-time presenting schedule, television appearances, and MC and DJ work.

“I’m the kind of person that likes to keep really busy. Over the past year, I was just so happy to entertain people during a tough time and also keep my mind focused.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Izzy Match Bizzy can contact Izzy on Instagram.



IZZY SHOWBIZZY: Isabel Bartak-Healy first started at RedFm eight years ago.

What shape are you in?

I love fitness. I train four or five times a week and I’ve been doing so for about five years.

I started by just wanting to tone up my legs but eventually, I stopped thinking about what my body looked like and focused more on how strong I wanted to be. I think it’s so good for your headspace.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m never going to be the healthiest eater in the world but I like to think that balance is key. I had a McDonald’s the other night. I do try to make sure that I get a high level of protein though and I love getting fruit into my diet every day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love rewatching Grey’s Anatomy. I’m a sucker for a good love story.

What would keep you awake at night?

Worrying used to keep me awake. It might have been about an event I had or a certain conversation. I have a good habit now of switching my brain off at night because I rely heavily on getting enough sleep. If I’m worried about something I try to write it down.

How do you relax?

I love spending time on my own after a busy week. Just switching off and watching silly shows that my boyfriend won’t entertain. I also love going to a spa.

What’s your favourite smell?

I love perfumes. My favourite at the moment is Santal 33 from Le Labo.

When is the last time you cried?

I recently got news about something I’ve been working on for quite some time and it choked me up. It was a build-up of emotion because I really hope it happens.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are unnecessarily rude to others annoy me. I just think you should be nice to people unless they give you a reason not to be.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I don’t have much patience. I get things into my head and I want them done as soon as possible but it’s something I’m working on.

Do you pray?

I like to believe that there’s something or someone there for all of us. In terms of what that is though I’m not quite sure.

What would cheer up your day?

Going to the spa.

What quote inspires you most?

I’m not a quote person but I do try to keep ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ in mind.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I went on holidays to Bali a few years ago and I just fell in love with it. I loved the people and the culture and just how beautiful the area was.