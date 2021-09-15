It's Cork Bike Week so why not take a cycle bus to school?  

What is a cycle bus?

A cycle bus offers a safe way for students to travel to school on their bikes. The parent and guardian-led initiative sees several parents and community volunteers leading groups of cycling students along a designated route.

Where do they operate?

City-wide cycle buses have been operating successfully for students of multiple schools in Galway, Limerick and Dublin since early 2019 and have now spread countrywide, including Cork city and Skibbereen.

What is the cycle bus network?

In this Network, volunteer leaders can share their cycle bus expertise, tips, queries, and troubleshoot issues as they come up.

In keeping with the goal of cycle buses is for children to cycle safely to school, the network helps to unite cycle buses around the country and create more visibility. As a member of the Cycle Bus Network, cycle buses have access to meetings, events, support and resources.

What is the event this evening?

The online event offers a chance for people who want to know about cycle buses to connect with existing groups to share experiences and celebrate their achievements.

When is it on?

Wednesday September 15 between 6pm and 7pm, and it is free of charge.

How do I register for the event?

You can register for the event on Eventbrite.