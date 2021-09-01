Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney makes 'jailbreak' from CUH

Posting a gleeful photograph outside Cork University Hospital this morning, Siobhan McSweeney took a moment to thank the staff of CUH for their care and compassion during her treatment for a broken leg.

"Now that I've made my jailbreak, can I just say thank you SO MUCH to the patients and staff of CUH... for minding me so well these past few weeks," the star said. "I’ve had the very best of care, from laughing with the cleaners, to crying with the deeply capable and caring nurses."

Now that Ive made my jailbreak, can I just say thank you SO MUCH to the patients and staff of @CUH_Cork for minding me so well these past few weeks. I’ve had the very best of care, from laughing with the cleaners, to crying with the deeply capable and caring nurses,1/ pic.twitter.com/7suY4GptsX — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) September 1, 2021

Last week, she took to social media to share the news of her injury.

"Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? Me," she wrote in a Twitter post.

"I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and doctors here."

The Aherla-born woman, who shot to fame for her role as Sister Michael in the hit comedy series Derry Girls, is currently in Cork filming the television adaptation of Graham Norton's novel Holding.

After a week of treatment, McSweeney was clearly glad to make her exit from the hospital, but not before name checking those who have supported her over the last seven days, starting with the cast and crew of the show.

"All hail the cast and crew down in Skibbereen for being so kind and graceful in the face of this clumsy accident. Again, I’m lucky. Not all workplaces are so sound and obliging. I'm deeply grateful. Hope ye know that."

Her family and friends got a shoutout too, with particular emphasis on her brother, who went above and beyond his call of duty.

"All hail my brother who spent most of the last few weeks in Dunnes buying and washing me nighties and five packs of knickers with great humour and generosity. All hail my friends who got in touch and made me laugh. And who cared. Beautiful creatures all."

Finally, McSweeney made reference to the unsung heroes of medicine, and the extraordinary patients and people she has met during her stay at CUH.

"The amazing women I met on the ward with hips and no hips and chipped ankles and shoulders and very broken legs... The care assistants who cared... And I was surrounded by experts. I’m beyond lucky."

+ of course the skilful drs and surgeons who patched me back together. I’m in awe of my battered little body and it’s ability to heal with the expertise of Science and Smart People. All hail Science and Compassion. All hail Humans. — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) September 1, 2021