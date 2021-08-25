Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney in hospital

One of Cork's favourite actresses just posted an unexpected picture from a hospital room.

Siobhán McSweeney shared the news that she was injured in a tweet for followers this afternoon, revealing that she had broken her leg.

"Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? Me," the Derry Girls star wrote online.

"I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and doctors here."

The Aherla native, who shot to fame for her role as Sister Micahel in the hit comedy series, is currently in Cork filming the television adaptation of Graham Norton's novel Holding.

She added in her tweet today that the series' production team, currently located in Skibbereen, had been "extraordinary" since she was injured, allowing her some much needed time to recover.

"I’m excited to return to set," she wrote, adding a quick thank you to her friend, Labour Party councillor Kevin Brady.

"The lengths I’ll go to in order to ruin his holiday," McSweeney wrote. "I’m very lucky to be surrounded by the best of people."

McSweeney's injury hasn't been the first hiccup to hit the Holding set since production began this month, with McSweeney's castmate Charlene McKenna losing her wedding ring while filming last week.

“Lovely people of West Cork, I lost my wedding ring filming on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen yesterday. I am absolutely gutted," the Peaky Blinders star wrote alongside a picture of the ring on her Instagram stories after the event.

The members of the Skibbereen Notice Board group on Facebook quickly got involved on the day, sharing a post on the page by a member who said the ring could have been "lost anywhere" and was of "huge sentimental value" without revealing its owner.

Less than five hours later, a local named Mick used his metal detector to hunt the piece of jewellery down for its very grateful owner.

Siobhan McSweeney on the Graham Norton Show earlier this yead. Picture: PA Media.

Filming has also been taking place in Drimolegue for the four-part ITV series with McKenna, McSweeney, and fellow stars Conleth Hill and Brenda Fricker.

Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, the series focuses on the discovery of the body of a long-lost local legend named Tommy Burke. Hill plays Garda PJ Collins, who is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career.

Fricker plays Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets while McSweeney plays the part of Bríd Riordan, a vulnerable woman who had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance.

“I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew," McSweeney said. "I’m in heaven being back in Cork."