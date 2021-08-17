Linked in: Bill Murray comes to Ireland to shoot new streaming golf series

Iconic actor keeps up his reputation for turning up in unexpected places - this time on a tour of Ireland's golfing circuits
L-R: Writer and streaming host Tom Coyne, Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland; and actor Bill Murray at Druid's Glen, Co Wicklow. Pics: Shane O'Neill

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 14:57
Mike McGrath Bryan

American actor and comedian Bill Murray is paying a visit to Ireland this week – for a reason those unfamiliar with him out of character mightn't expect.

The Lost in Translation star is currently filming a new season of golf series The Links Life, to air on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland (left), welcoming actor Bill Murray to Ireland.

Murray, joined by presenter and author Tom Coyne for a tour of Ireland's golfing circuit, including Druids Glen, the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, Portsalon, the new St Patrick’s Links course at Rosapenna, Cruit Island, Narin & Portnoo, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort and Ballybunion. 

Bill Murray gets in the swing of things at Druid's Glen, Co Wicklow.

Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland - who have utilised series and specials like this in media partnerships to help keep Ireland on the international tourist itinerary. 

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, says: “We are delighted to support the filming of The Links Life featuring Bill Murray. 

"It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses. Our aim is to remind viewers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences. 

"The episodes filmed here will help ensure that Ireland stays ‘top of mind’ among golfers in the US and elsewhere around the world.”

Murray and Gibbons have the chats inbetween games at Druid's Glen.

It's far from Murray's first foray into golf, however - aside from starring in iconic course-set caper Caddyshack, he's had a lifelong love affair with the sport, from caddying his way through high school, to launching the William Murray Golf line of sportswear in 2016.

