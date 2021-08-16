Lynsey Bennett fears upcoming scan results may leave her with no further cancer treatment

Mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett says she has “bad nerves” ahead of her next round of cancer treatment, as a routine scan will determine whether she can continue receiving the immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab.

In June, Bennett learned she developed a clot on her lung. She said at the time that the clot “doesn't even matter” because she had seen a significant reduction in a tumour since starting Pembro.

Last night, she provided an update on social media, saying she will receive further treatment on Tuesday but is to also undergo a scan to monitor the treatment’s impact. The results of the scan will determine if she continues on the treatment.

Due to the clots she developed earlier this year, Bennett says she would be unable to leave Ireland for alternative treatments. She adds that the prospect has affected her mood ahead of her next round of Pembro.

“I’ll have to get a scan and if the scan isn’t good that means there’s nothing left in Ireland,” she says on Instagram.

“And then, with the clots, I can’t really be getting on any planes. It just has me in a bit of bad form.”

Lynsey Bennett with her daughters Hailee and Zoe

Over the weekend, she shared photos from your youngest daughter’s eighth birthday, adding she hopes to see her daughter become an adult.

“She has spent over half her life with a sick mummy, but yet she still loves me still hugs me and is patient when am very unwell, and when she’s not being sassy continues to make me laugh,” she says.

“How I pray to be here to see her start secondary school, and that I’m here to see her become an adult.” Bennett ​​was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer four years ago and is getting treatment every two weeks.

The Longford native had travelled to Mexico for treatment after there was a delay in getting approval for her to start Pembro in Ireland.

Earlier this year, Bennett settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017 following a series of smears since 2010 which failed to detect disease.