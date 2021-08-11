Four of Changing Rooms' most memorable makeovers to mark its return to our TVs

Much loved home makeover show Changing Rooms is back.

With the surge in DIY projects over lockdown, Channel 4 teamed up with Dulux to announce the revival of the legendary home improvement series last October.

The show saw two sets of neighbours working against the clock to give a room in the other's house a fresh new look with the help of designers and decorators.

Those of us who grew up watching the show will remember the bizarre and experimental makeovers, as well as the entertaining reactions of homeowners, that made the show so iconic.

The show ran for almost a decade and reached almost 12 million viewers at its peak in Britain.

Fan favourite Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the only original member in the show’s reboot. The self-styled home consultant proved a hit with viewers for his flamboyant taste and grandiose visions for contestants’ homes.

He will be joined by designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead. Tibby Singh will replace Handy Andy.

Makeover or make-under?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Anna Richardson in Changing Rooms. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4

Like the original, the reboot will feature plenty of the show's classic budget-friendly DIY hacks and is hoped to be as entertaining as the original.

The first episode takes place in Swansea, South Wales and will air on Wednesday August 18 on Channel 4 and All 4.

To get you in the mood for the reboot, here are some of the show’s most memorable episodes.

A Greek tragedy

In an iconic episode, Llewelyn-Bowen transformed an ordinary bedroom into what the designer called a 'Mediterranean love nest' - sensual murals decorated the walls, candles covered the floor and two Greek statues were placed at the end of the homeowners’ four poster bed.

Sadly, marble was a little beyond the show's budget of between £500 and £750, so the statues were made of wood fibreboard instead.

The initial reaction by the homeowners was: “Good grief… Look at those naked men.” After a moment of shock, they said they were pretty happy with the results and described it as “absolutely fabulous.”

The ‘global traveller’ bedroom

Another memorable episode involved transforming one couple’s Edwardian master bedroom into a lush and ethnic abode. Their neighbours agreed that the bedroom needed to represent how well-travelled their friends were.

“Now if I had money, I would have put a parquet floor,” the show’s designer says, as they roll out brown linoleum from a van. “But let’s put it down as it will be a good template for them.”

When asked if it was what they expected, there is deafening silence until the husband chimes in to say “I think it’s better!”

The navy vessel-turned-50s Diner

Airing as a ‘special episode’, the designers travelled onto a naval vessel in Wales to renovate the crew’s lounging area.

The participants asked for “nothing nautical” and got their wish. The result was a 50s-themed diner.

The teapot incident

Last but not least: the infamous teapot episode. Then-host Linda Barker cites this episode as a “complete disaster.

Clodagh, a woman from London, appeared on the show and asked producers to be extremely careful with her precious teapot collection worth almost £7,000 while decorating.

The added weight of books on the floating shelf caused the entire collection to be destroyed. Although the show reimbursed her for the collection, Clodagh has not bought antique teapots since.