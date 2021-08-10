Matt Cooper to step down as host of The Tonight Show

The Cork-born broadcaster made the announcement on Twitter, citing a desire for “more flexibility” in the evenings
Matt Cooper. File picture: Virgin Media

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 22:27
Steve Neville

Matt Cooper is stepping down as host of Virgin Media's  The Tonight Show.

The Cork-born broadcaster made the announcement on Twitter, citing a desire for “more flexibility” in the evenings.

Mr Cooper confirmed that he will remain as the host of The Last Word, his radio show on Today FM.

“Holidays have confirmed it for me. Need to reduce the working hours a bit, enjoy more flexibility in the evenings after [The Last Word],” he said.

Mr Cooper said that he had greatly enjoyed his four years working on the show and thanked everyone at Virgin Media Television.

 

The Tonight Show began in 2017, replacing Tonight with Vincent Browne.

Mr Cooper and Ivan Yates were the original presenters of the current affairs panel show, with Ciara Doherty replacing Mr Yates last year.

Mr Cooper added that he will still be working on other TV projects, “so you may see as well as hear me again soon,” he said.

Many have paid tribute to Mr Cooper, saying the broadcaster “will be missed” and that he will be “a loss to the programme”.

