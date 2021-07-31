Wedding of the week: From debs to their dream home and dancing at their wedding for Jackie and Peter

Their dream home will always remind Jackie Feehely and Peter Abernethy of where it all started.

Peter popped the question in the wide-open field in Castlemartyr, Co Cork, opposite where they would go on to lay the foundations of their self-build.

They got engaged while walking their new puppy, Sam, on Christmas Eve 2018 and Jackie and Peter recently exchanged vows in St Colman's Church, Ballintotis, just a minute from where they live.

Jackie Feehely and Peter Abernethy first met while they were at school

The couple’s paths first crossed a decade ago, as 17-year-olds. “We met when I started boarding school at Midleton College where Peter was a day student,” said Jackie, who is originally from outside Cork city.

“We attended the debs together in sixth year as a couple and a few years later we welcomed our first child together.”

Jackie and Castlemartyr native Peter originally planned to tie the knot abroad.

“We had been saying since before we got engaged that we would love to go to Portugal and get married on the beach but Covid had other plans,” said Jackie.

Instead, they were married close to home and held their reception in Barnabrow House, Midleton.

Jackie Feehely and Peter Abernethy with Noelle Pierce, Edwina Faulkner, Evie Mills, Megan Buckley, Ian O’Mahoney, Damian Collins, and Kilian Abernethy

“We both love the outdoors and countryside so Barnabrow was a perfect fit. The weather stayed on our side and every moment felt wonderful,” said the bride.

The couple’s two children Matthew, 5, and Caroline, 1, were their pageboy and flowergirl. “It was crazy to think that after 10 years of knowing each other, eight years of dating, two kids, while building a house (Peter has been called 'Bob the Builder' at this stage) and with me finishing my degree, while working full-time as a preschool teacher, we had finally got to our big day,” said the bride.

Jackie Feehely and Peter Abernethy with Caroline and Matthew Abernethy.

Jackie’s sister Noelle Pierce was by her side as maid of honour with her sister Edwina Faulkner and friends, Evie Mills and Megan Buckley, as bridesmaids.

Peter’s two cousins, Ian O’Mahoney and Damian Collins, and his twin brother, Kilian Abernethy, were his groomsmen.

Laura and Benny Benson of Laura and Benny Photography were behind the lens for the big day.

Jackie Feehely and Peter Abernethy having fun with the piñata bridesmaid Evie Mills made for the reception

The newlyweds were delighted that Nora Beatley shared their big day as a special guest. “Nora was Peter’s childminder and almost a second mother to him and we didn’t know if she would be able to attend due to Covid but Peter was overjoyed when she did make it in the end,” said Jackie.

Jackie Feehely's beautiful dress is from Vows, Blarney and the floral arrangements are by Frances Feehely of Flowers for All

The bride looked elegant in a dress sourced in Vows, Blarney, and her aunt, florist Frances Feehely of Flowers for All, looked after all the floral arrangements.

Jackie, a preschool teacher, and Peter, a recruiter, “have been together for what feels like forever” added the bride. “Life couldn’t be better right now," said Jackie.