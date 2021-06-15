Toy Show star Adam King blasts into space in his new animated series

He won the nation over and helped keep our lockdown-dampened spirits up with a 'virtual hug' that ended up being shared in windows, on cards and badges, and even the national postmark - while US president Joe Biden is among his many fans.

Now, Late Late Toy Show star Adam King is one step closer to his dream of becoming an astronaut, heading into space as the protagonist of a new animated series, produced in Ireland and supported by national children's channel RTÉ Jr.

'Adam ❤ Adventure!' is a collaboration between the King family and Irish animators Kavaleer Productions, which began production this April, and is set to be unveiled at this September's Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France.

Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh of Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions, with Adam King. Photo: Cathal Noonan

Slated for 52 episodes at 11 minutes each, the show will be the first Irish children’s program to feature a wheelchair-user as protagonist. For an idea of the importance of this milestone, one in seven people in Ireland identify as having additional needs but there's currently only around 2% on-screen representation.

The comedy-adventure sees Adam and his crew, including his wheelchair Speedy and his toy rabbit Bubby, traversing the galaxies, solving problems and helping others, while also reflecting on the importance of our own home planet.

Adam’s father, David King, says: "We believe in the importance and power of representation of difference in the stories we tell our children. That's why we are thrilled that Adam, our beloved son and a child with additional needs, is going to be the star of this wonderful cartoon.

"Through this cartoon, we hope other children and families will benefit from the power of seeing difference represented in the wonderful stories and characters of 'Adam ❤ Adventure!'."

True to Adam's passion for space, the production staff of the show includes trainee Citizen Science Astronaut Dr. Norah Patten as a special space advisor.

"Space provides such a truly unique lens for understanding more about our own planet and it gives us a perspective on humanity’s place in the universe," she said.

"I am thrilled to have this opportunity to be involved on the show with Adam; a little boy with big ambitions and big dreams and an inspiration to so many."