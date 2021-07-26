Five minutes with Kate Humble

You and your husband, Ludo, now live on a working farm in rural wales, having left London. what inspired that move?

We had a good network of mates in London and we had a life there. It’s just it was a life I absolutely didn’t want, which makes me sound incredibly selfish. But I knew I couldn’t stay, and I needed to be back in a rural environment because that’s where I feel comfortable and happy.

We moved to a part of the country that neither of us knew. We didn’t know anybody here. We took on a smallholding; having never looked after pigs or anything like that before, suddenly that’s what I do first thing in the morning. I got up at 5.45 am this morning, I went running with my dog, I fed my pigs, I mucked out my hens, ordered some straw. It’s a very different sort of life, and I love it.

How did you use your own experience to help people in the show?

What I hope I encouraged our families to do is throw themselves in properly. If you’re going to make the move, jump in with both feet and commit.

It wasn’t like we were here just for the weekends and then we were fleeing back to London every five minutes – that was never going to be the deal. This was going to be home. It is home.

Second-home owners are a divisive issue in the countryside, aren’t they?

One thing I found difficult when the first series came out was that there was a certain amount of criticism levied at people selling up from cities, and having money, and being able to buy properties in more rural areas.

But the thing I think is really important about this series, and about the message it has, is that these are families that are moving into areas with a commitment of that being their home. Their children are going to the local school. They’re shopping locally. Often a lot of the families are creating work for other people locally.

We should also talk about the difficulty young people face getting on the property ladder…

There’s been so much store put on getting on the property ladder and getting a property and you sort of think, ‘But why?’

For some people, it might be absolutely the right thing. But it’s a little bit like when people say to me, ‘Why didn’t you have kids?’ Well, I know it wasn’t the right thing for me, so I didn’t have kids – even though that apparently went against everything society says I should do.

So, maybe we should all be turning our backs on conventions just a little bit, and going, ‘OK, we’re not going to go for mortgages. We want to live life a bit more differently’. Maybe people can look at living communally.

