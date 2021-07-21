'It's been a rollercoaster': Lottie Ryan shares first picture of baby Wolf

Lottie Ryan has shared the first picture of her baby son Wolf, five weeks after his birth at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The broadcaster and Dancing With The Stars winner posted the photo on her Instagram account, along with a video in which she appealed to people to donate to the hospital and thanked its staff.

“I’ve been living in my fabulous bubble of love with my wonderful little family and my little man who I am completely besotted with. I am doing really well. It’s been a rollercoaster but I am beyond in love with Wolf and he’s doing amazingly well,” the first-time mum said in her stories.

Wolf was born in Dublin five weeks ago. Picture: Lottie Ryan via Instagram

Wolf was born prematurely and spent time in the hospital's neonatal ICU.

“I also wanted to say a massive thank you to the Rotunda because I have needed them so badly over the past while and after everything that I’ve been through with Wolf arriving much sooner than we expected, the Rotunda has just been absolutely incredible,” Ryan said.

“The NICU there is just filled with angels. The nurses and doctors who work there are just so incredible. I cannot speak highly enough of them. The work that they do is phenomenal.”

The 35 year old followed up with information about how people can donate. “I’m just eternally grateful and feel like I’m indebted,” she said. “You never know when you are going to need these people.”