Elizabeth Banks has moved to Ireland and she's already discovered Taytos

'I'm in Ireland"
Elizabeth Banks is making herself at home in Ireland. Picture: Twitter

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 08:04
Ciara McDonnell

"So I moved my whole family to Ireland"

Elizabeth Banks is in Ireland filming Cocaine Bear and she has been enjoying all the delights of Irish life since she arrived. 

Eagle-eyed followers will have noticed that she visited Mitchell & Son Wine Merchants in Sandycove, suggesting that she may be staying in the same area that Matt Damon resided in during his time in Ireland last year. 

Cocaine Bear looks at the real-life story behind a 175-pound black bear killed by consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine in Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA - thought to be jettisoned from an aeroplane by a former narcotics cop and lawyer found dead on a nearby freeway after his parachute failed to deploy.

"I'm making a movie here called Cocaine Bear. It's set in Georgia, but hey, Ireland," she said in a video on social media on Tuesday. 

As well as pointing out that she has overcome the great difficulty of "driving on the wrong side of the road," Banks has made the most important discovery of all: Taytos. 

It looks like she is going to be ok. 

