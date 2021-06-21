Must be magic: crowds flock to visit the Disenchanted set 

Filming for Disney's Disenchanted finally got underway in Enniskerry last Monday, after the Co Wicklow town was transformed into a fairytale setting and closed down to traffic all week.

Though the area has since reopened, those looking to get a glimpse of the set may be left on foot, with taxi requests up 142%.

The new figures come from Free Now, the country's largest ride-hailing app, and were taken last month while Enniskerry was undergoing a Disney-style makeover.

Taxi requests in Enniskerry are up 142%, according to Free Now. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The town has been transformed for the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's hit Enchanted, with cobblestones painted on the streets, a litter of wisteria and bunting hung up, and businesses renamed in Disney style.

Social media users have been posting plenty of pictures in front of the new attractions, which include Mary Popovers bakery, the Magic Carpet Shoppe, Beauty and the Book store, and The Village Cauldron chemist.

“Enniskerry has always been a popular destination on our app thanks to its proximity to Dublin, the natural beauty of the area and the range of activities and attractions which are nearby," Free Now country manager Niall Carson said.

"However, the significant increase in demand over the last month can be in the main attributed to filming in the area as people make their way to Enniskerry to see the magnificent movie sets and perhaps catch a glimpse of the famous stars.”

An actress waves to fans in Enniskerry. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Those stars include Hollywood stalwarts Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, who have been spotted around Ireland for weeks now while filming took place in the RDS, Greystones, and the North Coast.

Dempsey, who plays a ravishing divorce lawyer in the film, has been particularly active on social media since touching down in Ireland, posing for pictures with grazing sheep and smiling donkeys for his 6.2 million Instagram followers.

“I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film,” he last wrote online from set.

Amy Adams arriving in Wicklow last month. Picture: Annie Teehan.

The films leading star has been quieter on Instagram, but Adams did take her daughter to the National Gallery in Dublin last month and happily waved to excited children when she was spotted in Greystones a few weeks ago.

It's not clear where the cast is currently located, but they'll be back on set in Enniskerry soon, with the town closed to traffic again between 5pm and 7pm July 6 to 9 and from 7am to 10pm on July 21 and 22.