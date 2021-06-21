Lisdoonvarna festival cancelled for the second year in a row

Lisdoonvarna's world-renowned matchmaking festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, citing the impact of Covid-19.

The Co Clare event, which typically pulls an audience of thousands from across Ireland and the world, had been due to take place across the month of September.

Festival organiser Marcus White said in a press release: "As the Government have advised that there should be no large-scale indoor events until the whole population has been vaccinated, this year’s Lisdoonvarna Festival has regrettably been cancelled. Many people, especially younger ones, will not be fully vaccinated before the end of September."

The festival's headline musical events, including country-Irish attractions like Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan, have been affected by advice on the current guidelines for indoor events, and an inability to handle large crowds elsewhere.

“All our events are staged inside including the country music marquee which can accommodate up to 2,000 people which is not permissible under current guidelines", added White.

"We would not be able to manage the very large crowds that normally throng our small town for a month."

Paula Burns, Ennis and Tony Fitzgerald , Limerick dancing at the Spa Wells during the Matchmaking Festival, Lisdoonvarna, in 2017. Pic: Eamon Ward

The cancellation of the festival for the second year in a row comes at a cost for local businesses, estimated at over €5 million to the local economy, over the course of two years. However, the decision to pick up in 2022 was necessitated by the long-standing traditions behind the festival, said White.

"Unlike the Electric Picnic festival, an outdoor event which has been postponed until the third week of September, rescheduling the Lisdoonvarna event to a different date would not be an option.

"September has always been the month the festival has taken place, since it began over 160 years ago. Traditionally it’s the time when farmers celebrate the end of the harvest and converge in the village looking for love and a bit of craic.

"It is this sense of heritage and history that makes Lisdoonvarna so unique and endears it to so many people from all over the world”

North American interest in the festival had been at what organisers described as 'an all-time high', following the premiere of TV film As Luck Would Have It, which was loosely based on the festival.

"A lot of festivals come and go, but Lisdoonvarna has a universal appeal, and I am positive that when it returns in 2022, the festival will be bigger and better than ever", White concluded.