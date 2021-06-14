'I'm a bag of nerves': Lynsey Bennett heads for a scan before treatment tomorrow

Lynsey Bennett is in hospital for a scan ahead of her second session of Pembro immunotherapy treatment tomorrow.

The mother of two, who was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer four years ago, updated her Instagram followers from the car in Dublin this morning.

“I don’t know why I seem to be half smiling because I am bricking it,” she told the camera.

“I get my bloods today to make sure that I can do treatment tomorrow and I’m actually going for a baseline scan. I was meant to do it before I started treatment. By the skin of my teeth, luckily enough, I’m actually getting in to do it now before I get my second session tomorrow.”

Bennett said on Instagram today that she'll be in Dublin for two days for appointments.

Bennett said she was a “bag of nerves” and would be doing some shopping following her scan to take her mind of the coming days.

“Don’t let this girl near a shop in Dublin because I will be doing a bit of retail therapy to block out what I have to do over the next few days,” she said.

“I just really hope that the four or five week break I had from immune therapy in Mexico hasn’t caused me damage.”

Bennett settled a High Court case against the HSE and the lab involved in missing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Longford native had travelled to Mexico for intensive treatment after there was a delay in getting approval for her to start Pembrolizumab, or Pembro, a type of immunotherapy drug that stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

Bennett is getting the treatment every two weeks, and the experience is not easy.

"I'm going to ignore the fact that my skin feels like it's on fire. I feel like I am going to vomit at any minute and I have lots of nice aches and pains. And my bowels don't know whether they are coming or going,” she told followers after her first session.

However, a recent scan revealed that her cancer was “stable” and she is hoping that the new treatment will work before exploring if she needs to leave Ireland again.

“This is life, this situation, and we’re all just going to light a few candles,” she said today.