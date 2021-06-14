Enniskerry gears up to welcome Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey this week

Anyone wandering around Enniskerry in the coming weeks might mistake their surroundings for a magical theme park, as filming is finally set to commence for Disney’s Disenchanted tomorrow.

The Co Wicklow town has been undergoing a makeover for weeks now, as buildings were transformed, cobblestones were painted onto the roads, town halls were built, and wisteria, bunting, and fake flowers took over in order to create a fairytale-worthy set.

The set under construction.

People flocked to get a glimpse of the action as finishing touches were carried out over the weekend, with many keeping an eye out in particular for the film’s stars, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s hit film Enchanted features Dempsey as a divorce lawyer and Adams as a young woman from a fairytale land in search of love.

The actors have been in Ireland for weeks now, as filming took place in other parts of the country such as the RDS, Greystones, and the North Coast.

Patrick Dempsey posted this selfie with Neddy the Donkey from Co Derry on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Dempsey has been particularly active on social media since touching down on the Emerald Isle, posing for pictures with grazing sheep and smiling donkeys for his 6.2 million Instagram followers.

“I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film,” he last wrote online from set.

Adams has been quieter on Instagram but did take her daughter to the National Gallery in Dublin last month and happily waved to excited children when she was spotted in Greystones a few weeks ago.

Annie Teehan took this snap of Amy Adams arriving in Greystones.

Dempsey too has been waving from afar to fans, with videos of the former Grey’s Anatomy star smiling to camera holders in Dundalk popping up on Tiktok last week.

The platform has also been littered with updates on Enniskerry’s Disney makeover. One user posted a video at the weekend showing all of the new business names in the town, such as Mary Popovers bakery, the Magic Carpet Shoppe, Beauty and the Book store, and The Village Cauldron chemist.

Disney put up a sign with all the filming times for the next month in the town, which will be closed to traffic between 7am and 10pm from today until Friday, between 5pm and 7pm July 6 to 9 and again from 7am to 10pm on July 21 and 22.