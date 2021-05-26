‘It’s okay to ask for help’: Baz Ashmawy is looking for families to take part in DIY SOS

DIY SOS presenter Baz Ashmawy has urged people to apply for the new season of the show if they are struggling at home.

Last year, the RTÉ series was watched by over/more than half a million viewers each week. DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland sees a team adapt the homes of families who are struggling, whether financially or medically, to make them more suited to their needs.

A team of tradespeople, as well as friends and neighbours, volunteer their time and resources over the nine days spent on site.

With a new season on the horizon, Ashmawy says he wants to be “connected to people who they think that DIY SOS would help because there are lots of families out there who are in need or need a hand”.

He says families can be nominated for the show by email but he also wants the message spread as far as possible.

“They're living in conditions that are just not suitable for their family, whether that's because of a life-altering condition or an illness or whatever.

If you know the family, if it's your family or if you just spread the word that will be great.

He adds that the kindness behind DIY SOS is great to build relationships as well as improve someone’s life.

“Irish people are really good by nature and sometimes people don't like to ask for help. It's a pride thing, I think and a lot of that is nonsense,” he says.

“Asking for help will surround you with people who want to be there, who want to support you because they envision that if they were in your situation, that someone would come and someone would help them. That's how it works. These people then go on and they create optimism, and they help you have resilience and humanity.

“It's okay to ask for help. Sometimes it's nice to do nice things as well, so everyone's a winner. If you know someone that could do with the help but aren't willing to ask, you could ask for them.”

If you want to suggest someone for the new season of the show, email diysosireland@motive.com.