The 70-year-old actor says she has multiple hairline fractures on her kneecap after a recent fall
Jane Seymour ‘smashes kneecap’ while filming drama series in Dublin 

Amy Huberman and Jane Seymour on set of Harry Wild. Picture: Instagram.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 09:24
Denise O’Donoghue

The filming of Bond star Jane Seymour’s new television series in Ireland has hit a snag after the actor fell and injured herself on set.

Seymour, 70, said she was filming a scene for Harry Wild last week when she had the accident but it has not stopped her from working.

“I was on set the other day and I had to run across a bridge and look for a guy that was being tortured, and I fell,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

“I'm in a leg brace, I’ve got crutches. I have not missed a minute's work because I have now been renamed ‘Hopalong’ and ‘Hopalong’ just keeps trying to hop along.” 

She said she has multiple hairline fractures on her kneecap as a result of the fall and she is in some pain but continuing with the shoot thanks to a body double for certain scenes.

Jane Seymour revealing her leg brace and crutches after she shattered her kneecap while filming in Dublin. Picture: Instagram
Jane Seymour revealing her leg brace and crutches after she shattered her kneecap while filming in Dublin. Picture: Instagram

“I did apparently smash my kneecap so it's really painful and I'm not allowed to move it for about two or three weeks. But you know what, I'm acting above the kneecap. And I have a wonderful double for below the kneecap.” 

Seymour, who rose to fame as Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die in 1973 and as the star of Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman in the 1990s, is playing the lead in the new Acorn TV drama, which is currently filming in Dublin. 

Finding Joy star Amy Huberman is also in the cast and she shared her well-wishes on Seymour’s Instagram post: “Hope you’re okay Jane,” she wrote. 

The eight-part series will revolve around Seymour’s character, a retired English literature professor who finds herself moving in with her police detective son after getting mugged. She soon ends up involved in his murder investigation.

Harry Wild will air next year in Ireland, the US, Britain, Australia, Spain and Portugal.

