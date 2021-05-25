Weekend temperatures to hit low 20s in 'beginning of summer' change

Met Éireann says that early indications show a dry and sunny weekend with light northerly breezes.
Met Éireann says that early indications show a dry and sunny weekend with light northerly breezes. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:04
Greg Murphy

Weekend temperatures could mark the "beginning of summer weather" as temperatures are expected to peak at 21°C on Sunday.

Before that, it will be a changeable couple of days with some passing showers and the highest temperatures due to increase steadily from 16°C today to 20°C by the weekend.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will be warm this weekend but he is uncertain about how sunny it will actually be.

Mr O'Reill told Newstalk: "We could see temperatures hitting 20°C or maybe even getting slightly above 20°C, 21°C, or 22°C in some areas."

"It will also be hopefully mainly dry," he added.

"The amount of sunshine is a little bit uncertain, but we would hope for some bright spells and especially in the east."

