Eco-friendly picnic pieces to elevate our garden get-togethers this summer

From Monday, we can make plans to meet other households outdoors, including in private gardens. As we face into a summer of reunions, it’s the perfect time to elevate our picnic and outdoor dining experiences for the ultimate catch-up with our loved ones.

Here are some homegrown products and companies that can take your picnic game to the next level while remaining eco-friendly. And remember, leave no trace behind and bring any rubbish home.

The table

Compact picnic table, from €49.99 @ FlyingElephant.ie

If you think laying your food on a blanket alone will cut it this year, you might need to rethink your plans. A cursory skim through social media this summer will show small groups gathered around petite picnic tables at parks, beaches and other beauty spots.

Flying Elephant’s compact picnic table (from €49.99) is the perfect feature to wow your friends and family during the fine weather if you decide to enjoy some tipples. Grooves in the wooden table can hold stemmed glasses while a hole in the middle supports a bottle, such as a bottle of wine.

They also made a takeaway pint table following a customer suggestion, with holes that can support pint glasses for those who’d prefer an IPA to a chardonnay.

“It’s a little thing we developed out of necessity. We thought it would be handy for picnics,” co-founder Michael Keelan says.

“They’ve been very popular, which is great for us and great for everyone. It’s a big difference from what he used to do,” he adds, referring to the company’s pre-Covid-19 life as an event industry supplier.

The environmentally conscious picnic-goer will be relieved that Flying Elephant is a sustainable company and its picnic tables are included in its eco efforts.

“They’re 12mm birch which is a natural product. We don't treat it with any chemicals or varnishes. For the wine and pint tables, we use laminate on top of those to avoid using chemicals or sprays. We're very economical with our wood. Out of a square sheet, we're going to use every bit of the timber for all our different products. We might have five or six different products out of it so our waste is only about 5%. We always get the maximum out of the wood and then the sawdust goes off to the horsey lads, they love sawdust.”

Michael says they are proud that their products are completely Irish.

“All our products are locally produced and locally manufactured so it keeps jobs local which is great. We do everything ourselves in-house and we do all the deliveries. It’s a full circle, we start with a sheet of wood and end up with a delivered table at someone’s front door. People like homegrown Irish products. We have 100% Irish products, it’s rare that anything is actually fully produced in Ireland anymore so I think it needs to be celebrated.”

The blanket

Recycled Wool Throws (Set Of Two), €69.90 @ Blarney Woollen Mills

Of course, we’ll still gather on a blanket to avoid grass stains. Just because you’re making a conscious purchase, however, doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice luxury.

Blankets from Blarney Woollen Mills are the perfect backdrop to your summer picnic. The Mills sells a set of two blankets made from recycled wool for €69.90. The throws are woven from 100% recycled wool, which has been re-spun to create a traditional check throw.

The blankets come in an assortment of colours and while you can’t request a specific colour, the check style means they’re bound to blend in with any decor choices. The environmentally-friendly product is ideal for outdoor picnics - use one on the ground and wrap another around yourself on cooler evenings.

Customer reviews are glowing about the quality of the blankets, with many stating their suitability for picnics.

“I would describe their texture as strong. These to me are real 'working' rugs with heaps of character. No worries if they fall on the floor or pick up twigs or leaves at a picnic,” Paul in Australia writes.

“They are SO warm and welcoming. Colours are as you would expect from 'recycled' products ... a bit of everything but beautifully woven. The two rugs that I received are totally different in colour.

“The rugs are finished off with a delightful and substantial Blarney label stating they are made of recycled wool. I have been delighted with both the value for money and practicality of these rugs.”

The picnicware

Bambaw Bamboo Cutlery Set, €11.99 @ LittleGreenShop.ie

Don’t even think about packing some plastic forks. As interest grows in eco-friendly products, so too does the range of items available, even for picnics. The Little Green Shop in Co Westmeath has a broad variety of picnicware available on its website.

The shop aims to promote a plastic-free, organic lifestyle and was set up when its owners noticed a gap in the Irish market for sustainable products.

“We aim to reduce our carbon footprint by buying and using plastic-free, high-quality products that can stand the test of time and hopefully rid the world of our throw-away culture,” they say.

“We are passionate about recycling and using products that can easily be recycled with the hope of sending nothing to landfill. We strive to reuse all packaging where we can and use packaging that can be recycled.”

Among the picnic pieces available online are a bamboo cutlery set (€11.99), environmentally friendly sandwich bags (from €9.95) and stainless steel cups (from €8.95)

The treats

Pastel Skies box, €35 @ VeryBerry.ie

Sure, you could stay true to your childhood experience with some squashed sandwiches, but why not get something deliciously decadent instead to wow your guests? Very Berry’s collection of fresh, juicy Irish strawberries are generously dipped and drizzled in rich Belgian chocolate ganache and adorned with pearl chocolates, gold leaf, edible flowers and sweet surprises.

Are you drooling yet?

Lisa Quinlan’s new venture, Very Berry, is a sister company to the Rolling Donut in Dublin which was set up by her dad, Michael, in 1978.

Very Berry was inspired by Lisa’s lifelong love of strawberries and the ones she uses come from Pat Clarke of Clarke’s Fresh Fruit in Stamullen, Co Meath, who stem pick their strawberries, ensuring superior quality and sustainability. Any strawberries that are not used are made into strawberry jam and sold online as well as in Lisa’s Wildflower Café in Ratoath.

While the strawberries are decorated in-house, adornments and ingredients come from young dynamic Irish companies Sweet Stamp and Sugar Sisters, as well as O’Brien’s Ingredients, another well-known Irish company.

In addition, the pretty packaging is all made from recyclable materials.

The strawberry treats are available from VeryBerry.ie from €33. For an extra special touch to your reunion picnic, Lisa and her team can also customise your order for all occasions.

The tipple

The Wineport Lodge Box, €59,95 @ BoxOfWine.ie

Why buy a bottle of wine for your picnic when you can have a tailored trio delivered to your door each month?

Ireland’s first “tailored to your taste” wine subscription company was set up during the pandemic last year and Box of Wine has been going from strength to strength since.

Conor Duggan, Neil O’Reilly and Conor Mulligan have now teamed up with Ray Byrne and Jane English from Wineport Lodge to provide a bespoke wine offering as well as tailored food pairing suggestions for €59.95 per monthly box. That’s right, your boozy picnic just got notions.

The wines are all organic and selected from sustainably farmed vineyards, where an emphasis is placed on organic farming. Each wine also stays true to the terroir of their regions.

Each month you can take your tastebuds around the globe and back while feeling assured with each sustainable sip.