Is Taylor Swift shaking off fans in Belfast?

The singer was reportedly spotted in Ireland at the weekend, with many speculating that she might be visiting boyfriend Joe Alwyn on set
Is Taylor Swift shaking off fans in Belfast?

Fans swiftly caught wind of a Tiktok suggesting the singer was in Northern Ireland.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 12:20
Martha Brennan

The great Irish celebrity hunt continues this week, as new rumours have popped up suggesting that Taylor Swift is the latest US star to have landed on the emerald isle.

Fans have been in a frenzy since TV producer Aaron Nelson quipped that Swift was in Northern Ireland on his Tiktok page last Friday.

“Taylor Swift is in Northern Ireland. And I am in Northern Ireland to film a TV programme. What does this mean?” he said in a selfie video posted on the platform.

“Maybe it doesn’t mean anything. Or maybe it means something. Tiktok, I’ll let you decide. Right Tay Tay. Cheeky Nandos for dinner?” 

The video has been viewed over 138k times, with the conversation promptly moving to Twitter soon after it was shared.

Over the weekend, hundreds of tweets poured in about possible sightings of the star, with a few users saying they saw Swift near Victoria Square.

 

The rumours might indeed have some backing to them, seeing as Swift’s long-term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, has been cast in the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

The series started filming in Belfast last month, with fans speculating that Swift might be paying Alwyn a visit on set.

If the queen of pop really is in Ireland, she’s just the latest in a lineup of US stars to have landed this month.

Fans have been tracking Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams for weeks now while they film Disney's  Disenchanted across the east coast.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was also trending on Irish social media last week, following a spotting of the actress at Luttrellstown Castle in Co Dublin, where she is filming a new ABC series.

Following that, news also filtered in that Elizabeth Banks will be directing a new comedy in Co Wicklow in August.

Can we make ‘em all stay? With fans on the hunt, we’re sure to swiftly find out.

Read More

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to co-host 2FM breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy

More in this section

LYNSEY BENNETT Lynsey Bennett to get Pembro in Ireland after success of cancer treatment in Mexico
From 'coming out' to presenting a Pride month radio show within two years From 'coming out' to presenting a Pride month radio show within two years
Quiz: Surprise babies and TV reporters 'caught rapid': Try your luck with our weekly quiz Quiz: Surprise babies and TV reporters 'caught rapid': Try your luck with our weekly quiz
#taylorswift#patrickdempsey#disenchanted#sarahhyland#amyadams#abhaile
Is Taylor Swift shaking off fans in Belfast?

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to co-host 2FM breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices