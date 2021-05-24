Is Taylor Swift shaking off fans in Belfast?

The great Irish celebrity hunt continues this week, as new rumours have popped up suggesting that Taylor Swift is the latest US star to have landed on the emerald isle.

Fans have been in a frenzy since TV producer Aaron Nelson quipped that Swift was in Northern Ireland on his Tiktok page last Friday.

“Taylor Swift is in Northern Ireland. And I am in Northern Ireland to film a TV programme. What does this mean?” he said in a selfie video posted on the platform.

“Maybe it doesn’t mean anything. Or maybe it means something. Tiktok, I’ll let you decide. Right Tay Tay. Cheeky Nandos for dinner?”

The video has been viewed over 138k times, with the conversation promptly moving to Twitter soon after it was shared.

Over the weekend, hundreds of tweets poured in about possible sightings of the star, with a few users saying they saw Swift near Victoria Square.

Emmmm swifties are going to like this one...... I saw your queen yesterday parked outside Victoria square in Belfast wtf 😂😂😂 why did I meet Taylor swift before I met lady gaga I was to nervous to take a photo but yea .... I saw Taylor swift in Belfast wtf is my life — TrishGa (@cute62073468) May 20, 2021

The rumours might indeed have some backing to them, seeing as Swift’s long-term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, has been cast in the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

The series started filming in Belfast last month, with fans speculating that Swift might be paying Alwyn a visit on set.

If the queen of pop really is in Ireland, she’s just the latest in a lineup of US stars to have landed this month.

Fans have been tracking Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams for weeks now while they film Disney's Disenchanted across the east coast.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was also trending on Irish social media last week, following a spotting of the actress at Luttrellstown Castle in Co Dublin, where she is filming a new ABC series.

Following that, news also filtered in that Elizabeth Banks will be directing a new comedy in Co Wicklow in August.

Can we make ‘em all stay? With fans on the hunt, we’re sure to swiftly find out.