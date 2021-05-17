Watch: Bride tossing bouquet outside Cork pub might be the most 2021 wedding moment

Weddings have been scaled back and transformed over the past 14 months.

They have gone from large-scale events taking place over a number of days to intimate affairs with just close friends and family.

Many newlyweds have chosen to forego larger venues in light of this for a more personal space to share with their loved ones. For some, it may be an at-home occasion and for others, perhaps the pub they visited on their first date.

Wedding photos and videos from the past year have shown brides and grooms taking advantage of quieter town and city centres nationwide and one moment from the weekend is a prime example.

A beaming bride was videoed outside Electric bar and restaurant in Cork, where she and her new husband celebrated their wedding reception at the weekend.

In the clip, which was shared on TikTok, she is seen standing in front of a crowd of passers-by before tossing her bouquet into the crowd of strangers to much cheering.

It wasn’t the only moment the bridal party shared on the boardwalk. The person who shared the video originally said their first dance was also out in the open moments before.

“Honestly, it was so funny. They had a first dance before this and everyone joined in. Very cute.”