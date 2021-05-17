Doireann Garrihy returning to 2FM show in two weeks without Eoghan McDermott

Presenter Doireann Garrihy has confirmed she is to begin a new-format morning show on RTÉ’s 2FM at the end of the month.

She has been off-air for a number of weeks while working on other projects but said she will be back on the airwaves in two weeks.

“So the cat’s out of the bag. I’m back on the Breakfast Show from May 31,” she said on Instagram after speaking about plans for the “brand new Breakfast Show” on 2FM with Tara Stewart and Stephen Byrne.

“I've been here working away in the radio 'ideas factory' as we've christened it, and it's all looking quite exciting,” she told them.

However, she did not reveal whether she would be presenting solo or with a new co-host after former Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott left the station in March.

In a statement at the time, RTÉ confirmed McDermott would not be returning.

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

The news comes days after it was confirmed Garrihy’s RTÉ Player original The Doireann Project is to return.

In the comedy series, Garrihy impersonates a host of Irish celebrities and influencers, such as SoSueMe, Daithi and her new character, Maura Higgins.

The Doireann Project is available to watch from today.