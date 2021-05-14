The Irish Patrick Dempsey hunt heads north

It looks like the Disenchanted cast has taken the road north this week, after star Patrick Demspey posted photos from a Co Derry attraction on Instagram.

The actor seems to be loving his time in Ireland since touching down for filming more than a week ago, sharing a series of snaps to his 6.1 million followers.

Patrick Dempsey posted this picture from Mussenden Temple on Instagram

The black and white selfie posted yesterday at Mussenden Temple shows the Maine-native looking more solemn than usual, but still donning his flat cap.

He tagged the attraction in the post’s caption and shared another two pictures of the stunning centuries-old structure.

It looked like a gorgeous day on Dempsey's story

The former Grey's Anatomy star also snapped a photo of the area’s signposts for his story.

Since filming is due to begin this week, it seems that the trip is work-related. The Mussenden Temple sits on a cliff edge on the stunning North Coast, making it the perfect place to shoot a Disney fairytale.

The picturesque Mussenden Temple would make the perfect Disney setting. Picture: Patrick Dempsey, Instagram

Fans have been keeping an eye out for the star-studded cast around the country, with filming due to take place in Enniskerry, Dundalk, Dublin city, Greystones, and the RDS.

Footage from locals in Enniskerry has shown what appears to be a town hall being constructed and shops and businesses in the Co Wicklow village are expected to get a Disney makeover for the production in June.

Dempsey has already shared a few of his favourite moments so far, posting a selfie video with a friendly donkey earlier this week and captioning a photo of a picturesque walk down a country lane: “This place is incredible.”

Some fans have been taking to social media to ask other users where they think the star might be.

For now, it seems McDreamy is northbound, but there’s no doubt the lock and key production will be on the move again soon.