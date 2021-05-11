Is ‘Bennifer’ back? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez holiday together 17 years after splitting

It’s been 17 years since they called off their high-profile engagement just days before their wedding, but it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be rekindling their relationship.

They were engaged in 2002 and during their relationship, they co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. Affleck also featured in Lopez’s music video for ‘Jenny From The Block’. They called off their wedding in 2003.

Now, they are both single at the same time. Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement last month announcing the end of their engagement. Affleck recently dated actress Ana de Armas but their relationship ended in January.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Gigli. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Affleck’s single status was highlighted recently when a viral TikTok video showed a woman claiming to have matched with him on an elite dating app, only to unmatch when she thought it was a fake account.

She included a video message she said she received on Instagram from the star, showing him asking: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me!”

Affleck was pictured at Lopez’s home and a week later, the pair were spotted in Montana, where Affleck was pictured driving in a car in which Lopez was a passenger. It was near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003. Picture: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

A source told People that they have been enjoying a “quick and intense” relationship.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” the source said.

“They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of Maid in Manhattan in 2002. Picture: Doug Kanter/AFP via Getty Images

It comes a month after Affleck complimented Lopez’s youthful appearance after she appeared on a magazine cover.

"Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?" he asked. She told InStyle about the comment while promoting her JLo Beauty products. “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

Following that moment, a source told People that Affleck and Lopez remained friends throughout the years.

"They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years," an insider similarly said in April.