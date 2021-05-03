How to get an architect's insight for just €95 and help a charity

Tuesday sees the start of the 2021 RIAI Simon Open Door, a partnership between the Simon Communities of Ireland and the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI).
In return for a €95 donation, homeowners can receive an hour-long consultation with an RIAI Registered Architect to discuss building, rebuilding or renovating their homes. All participating architects are giving their time and expertise for free.
You can book an architect by location or by skill (e.g. if you own a historic home or you have protected structure building you can book a conservation architect).
All consultations take place online and all funds raised go directly to the Simon Community to support their work in tackling homelessness.
After booking your consultation, the architect will contact you and arrange the most suitable online platform to use. To make the most of your consultation the architect may require some basic information from you in advance of your meeting, find out more and book a consultation at www.simonopendoor.ie.