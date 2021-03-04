WATCH: 4-year-old Cork boy explains Covid-19 better than some adults

Watch out, Professor Luke O’Neil, there's someone after your gig
Four year old Ciarán O'Keeffe from Buttevant explaining Covid-19.

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 10:05
Anna O’Donoghue

As we mark a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say that most people are in the know about the rules, regulations, and social distancing.

But not many people could explain the roots of the virus itself better than 4-year-old Ciarán O’Keefe.

“There are T cells in your body and those T cells defeat the virus but the virus attacks all the healthy cells,” he begins in a video taken by his dad, Dan.

He then goes on to explain different types of white blood cells called macrophages.

The Buttevant native is currently in playschool and according to his mother, Gráinne, he’s always been very curious about everything - especially the contents of the post.

The healthcare assistant at Marymount Hospice, said he found an explainer series on Netflix called Ask the Storybots and before she knew it he wanted to play a game where he was the T cells and she was the virus.

Parents Dan and Grainne O'Keeffe with their four-year-old son Ciarán.

“We’re delighted our little man is giving people a reason to smile,” she said speaking to the Irish Examiner.

Watch out, Professor Luke O’Neil, there's someone after your gig.

WATCH: 4-year-old Cork boy explains Covid-19 better than some adults

