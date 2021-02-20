Wedding of the Week: Jack and Neasa's big day 'was intimate, fun and lifted people's spirits'

It was love at first sight when Neasa O’Connor and Jack Collins met on Neasa’s first night out in Cork in over two years.

Tipperary town native Neasa and Jack, from Douglas, laid eyes on one another in December 2013. “I had just returned from Australia and was in Cork to see my friends,” said Neasa. “We went for drinks in the Pavilion and we met Jack outside the bar that night.” While strolling through Killarney National Park in March 2019, Jack popped the question.

Neasa O’Connor and Jack Collins. Pictures: Magda Lukas

“Jack had the necklace his dad had given his mom the day he was born. We went and picked the engagement ring out afterwards. We subsequently melted down the necklace to make Jack’s wedding ring,” said Neasa.

The couple were married in December last year at the Imperial Hotel by celebrant Seamus de Burca in an event adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Neasa O’Connor and Jack Collins. Pictures: Magda Lukas

Magda Lukas was behind the lens. “Magda was an absolute superstar to deal with, so nice and a lot of fun,” said the bride.

The bride’s parents Anne and Ted O’Connor and the groom’s mother and father Eileen Barry and Philip Collins also helped them plan their big day, along with maid of honour Elaine Howley, Neasa’s friend, and best man Ben Collins, Jack’s brother.

Neasa O'Connor and Jack Collins with celebrant Seamus de Burca. Pictures: Magda Lukas

“The big day was intimate and most importantly it was a lot of fun — after the months of multiple lockdowns, it was something that lifted the spirits of each of the 25 guests that attended,” said Neasa. “Everyone was beaming for the day— even the staff of the Imperial were so much fun and so welcoming.”

One very young guest made the occasion extra special. “My sister Sarah had her first baby, Conor, in August and due to lockdown and restrictions, Jack and I did not get to meet him for the first time until after the ceremony,” said the bride.

Neasa O'Connor and Jack Collins with Anne and Ted O'Connor. Pictures: Magda Lukas

Neasa is the International Student Recruitment Manager for University College Cork in the College of Science, Engineering & Food Science and groom is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator specialising in portrait and architectural illustrations, @jc.artdesign.

The bride started her job in January 2020 and when she arrived at the Imperial her UCC colleagues lined out, in socially distanced fashion, to greet her.

Jack Collins with his parents Eileen Barry and Philip Collins. Pictures: Magda Lukas

The bride wore an Agata Wojtkiewicz dress and groom wore a suit and tie from Asos, a shirt from Moss Bros, teamed with shoes from Clarks. “We’d like to say thanks to Tucker the Tailor on Washington Street for the super-fast alterations,” he said.

Annette O’Brien looked after the bridal wedding makeup while Guys and Dolls Hair Boutique took care of the hairstyling.

Neasa O’Connor and Jack Collins. Pictures: Magda Lukas

“Our friend Ronan De Lacy video-recorded the speeches, Jill Wild @jillwildflower did an amazing job on the flowers, and Chris in Sean Carroll’s Jewellers on Rutland Street could not have been more helpful,” said Neasa.

They honeymooned in the Cliff House Hotel (two nights), Castlemartyr Hotel & Resort (two nights) and spent their last night in Kinsale, dining out in Bastion Restaurant. “That was a really special way to finish up the honeymoon,” said Neasa. The newlyweds live in Turner’s Cross. “We have renovated and are still renovating our house, so we will have an endless project to keep us busy!” said Neasa.

If you'd like to see your wedding feature in the Irish Examiner, please email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie