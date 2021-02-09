10 Valentine’s Day gifts that support local Irish businesses 

For more options, check out this list of 300 local businesses in Munster to buy from which was compiled at Christmas.

A cup of love

If you’re looking for a gift you know will be loved and used, check out Love The Mug’s new Valentine’s Day collection. Handmade in their kiln in Dublin, the Love You To The Moon and Back collection is the company’s first set of four mugs and candle range. You can but the set online now and the mugs will also be available in Arnotts this week.

Shop online here.

Love with an Irish lit twist

For #ValentinesDayGifts what could be better and more timely than a Yeats Buff for the Yeats buff in your life.

Just like your Paramour: warm, protective, colourful and doesn't run in the washhttps://t.co/sBtGNXsIU0 pic.twitter.com/UQi9l2jbcN — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) February 7, 2021

Sligo-based illustrator Annie West has the perfect gift for literature fans, especially if they like the works of WB Yeats. From pins to prints, the Yeats In Love collection is an ideal goofy but romantic choice, plus if you buy any two or more gifts from the range you can get 20% off with code YEATS21.

Shop online here.

Put your feelings in print

Artist Orla Ó Regan’s ‘Words in Porcelain’ range is one way to make your feelings black and white. Her handmade creations include quotes from Cloths of Heaven by WB Yeats or a simple but strong statement: You are my sun, my moon and all of my stars.

Shop online here.

Tea for two and two for tea

Indulge your loved one’s sweet tooth with a Valentine’s afternoon tea from the Montenotte Hotel in Cork. The three-tiered carryout box of treats costs €55 and has plenty of food for two people. The takeaway afternoon tea is fully booked for Valentine’s Day itself but there are still spaces available for February 12 and 13.

Shop online here.

Say cheers

Skellig Six18 Distillery’s special Valentine’s gift boxes (€70) are flying off the shelves but if you’re other half enjoys a G&T then raise a glass to a gin bottle (€49) wrapped in a striking 100% recyclable flexihex packaging. The perfect tipple to toast your love in lockdown.

Shop online here.

Enjoy the spa at home

Bring a luxury spa experience to your home this Valentine’s Day thanks to Lough Erne Resort. The Fermanagh hotel’s charming Valentine gift box comes in his and her versions and will be delivered to your door complete with a plush embroidered dressing gown, sensual lemongrass candle from the resort’s Thai Spa and luxurious pampering products.

Shop online here.

Bring your date to a concert

It might be live in your living room but you can capture the atmosphere of one of Cork’s most anticipated music events this Valentine’s weekend. A very special belated edition of the one-day live music and spoken word festival Secret Song takes place in Levis’ Corner House this weekend. While the venue’s doors remain closed, a special secret line-up of artists will make the journey to Ballydehob to perform for the online version. Tickets are €15 per night, or €25 for a weekend ticket.

Shop online here.

Set up your table for Galentine’s day

Whether you’re marking Vanentine’s or Galentines, or simply self-gifting something nice to yourself, Signature Rentals has a unique product to make your table pop this weekend, Their Tablescape in a Box options work for two people or for those dining solo and there are other gifting options for Valentine's such as this 'Let Love Grow' gift.

Shop online here.

Tell someone special they Rioja your world

This selection of goodies from Boxofwine.ie includes Champagne or wines, scrumptious Skelligs chocolates, dreamy Dalkey Handmade Soap, a sensuous Soy Soap Out Loud Candle and luxurious Soap Out Loud 100% cotton face cloths for a delectable pamper package. The Valentine’s pamper box starts at €65.

Shop online here.

Share your love for the nation to see

Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a touching note in the personals of a national newspaper. This year we’re offering you the chance to share your message to your Valentine in print and/or online through the form below. One lucky participant will even win a weekend away for two.

If you can't see the form on this page, please click here.