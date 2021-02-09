Five things we loved about Super Bowl LV

Apart from Kansas City Chiefs fans, pretty much everyone is currently rejoicing last night's Super Bowl. Between Tom Brady’s new records, an onslaught of celebrity-studded ad campaigns, and a stellar $7 million performance by The Weeknd, it’s no wonder that the US’ biggest TV event of the year is usually watched by over 150 million people around the world.

There’s no need to fret if you couldn’t manage to stay up to watch, however, as we’ve rounded up all of the best moments for those who missed out on the late-night fun.

Sarah Thomas becomes the first female Super Bowl referee

Down judge Sarah Thomas made history yesterday as the first female Super Bowl official. Picture: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Along with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, there was another name all over the coverage leading up to last night’s game: Sarah Thomas, who is offcially the first woman to ever officiate a Super Bowl game.

The 47-year-old former athlete has been officiating for over 20 years and became a full-time NFL referee in 2015, the first of only five women to do so.

Viewers celebrated her work last night, with First Lady Jill Biden even taking to social media to mark the moment, tweeting “I’m cheering you on today, Sarah Thomas!”

Thomas was also joined on the field by two more trailblazers, Tampa Bay coaches Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar, who created another historic moment when they became the first female assistant coaches to win a Super Bowl.

Amanda Gorman gives another stellar performance

Amanda Gorman, pictured at last month's inauguration, stunned with another original reading last night. Picture: AP/Patrick Semansky

The star of last month’s inauguration is back. US youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited another powerful poem ahead of last night’s game, honoring an ICU manager, an educator, and a veteran who were all named as honorary captains in appreciation for their work over the past year.

The reading was taped ahead of the game, with the three captains being welcomed on the field and tossing the coin soon after the reading.

Celeb spotting

The Weeknd gave a stellar Halftime Show performance last night. Picture: AP/Ashley Landis

The Super Bowl is never complete without its glitzy performances and famous million-dollar advertisements.

In general, the sought-after 30-second ad slots can cost upwards of $5 million to book and produce and usually feature a flux of celebrities.

Our favorites from this year? Michael B. Jordan featuring as an imaginary vessel for Amazon’s Alexa, pretty much every Paramount celebrity gathering around Patrick Stewart on a mountain top, Will Ferrell’s anger at Norway for General Motors, Daniel Levy’s sly appearance for M&M’s and Drake acting as a double for Jake from State Farm alongside Aaron Rogers and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Other notable appearances taking over the internet today? Timothée Chalamet as a driving Edgar Scissorhands, a flattened Matthew McConaughey on a Doritos hunt, Post Malone helping save an overturned Bud Light truck, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on a snack hunt with a new version of It Wasn’t Me, sung by Shaggy himself.

Of course, there were also the celebrities who were on the field, including The Weeknd whose pandemic friendly Halftime Show performance is being hailed by critcs. Also present were H.E.R, Eric Church, and Jazmine Sullivan, who all performed on the field before kickoff, and Miley Cyrus who performed for the pre-game CBS coverage alongside stalwarts Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

That crazy last quarter

Antoine Winfield Jr. is picking heat up for taunting Tyreek Hill before the final whistle. Picture: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay eviscerated their opponents early on, becoming the first-ever team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium with a 31-9 score. Things were bleak for the Chiefs toward the end of the fourth quarter, especially for its usual star Tyreek Hill.

Not making it any better? Tampa’s rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr, who taunted Hill with his own famous peace-sign celebration after a failed conversion. It was revenge for a role-reversal earlier in the season when Hill celebrated a win by back-flipping and giving Winfield the peace-sign taunt on the field. Still, no one likes a sore winner, so many were glad to see the refs call out Winfield for unsportsmanlike conduct following the taunt.

Another bizarre moment in the final countdown was when a fan broke onto the field in the final five minutes of the game.

The crasher, wearing a pink onesie, was chased across the grass by security while announcer Kevin Harlan shouted "Someone has run on the field, some guy with a bra.”

The cameras, unfortunately, flashed to Tom Brady and Mahomes during the action to downplay attention, but pictures have luckily surfaced online nonetheless.

Tom Brady adds to his record book

Number 12 collected his seventh Lombardi trophy alongside his children last night. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The word that will now rightly be cemented alongside Tom Brady’s name in history? G.O.A.T, or the greatest of all time.

The 43-year-old broke his own record to once again become the oldest NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl last night, as he secured his seventh ring, two more than any other player in history and one more than any team.

He also became the first player to win a Super Bowl in three different decades and only the second after Peyton Manning to win the championship with two different teams.

Helping Brady secure only the second Super Bowl win in history for Tampa Bay was long-time partner Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement last year to reunite with his old Patriots teammate in Florida. "It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," he said of Brady’s win last night.

And he wasn’t the only one singing the legend’s praises, with every sporting star from Neymar to David Beckham taking to social media to post about the MVP’s performance.

Also celebrating was the father of three’s family. His wife, world-famous model Giselle Bundchen, posted a video of the Brady clan celebrating from their box soon after the game ended.

Even if you’re not a Brady fan, it was hard not to want to celebrate alongside his 8-year-old daughter Vivian who excitedly jumped up and down next to her dad as he picked up his seventh Lombardi trophy.

A big shout out to his masked-up parents also, who poured champagne and struggled to take pictures of their son on their mobile phones as he celebrated on the field.